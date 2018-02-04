Julius Malema to his wifey: 'Allow me to be next to you in your next 50 birthdays'

EFF leader Julius Malema often gives people a glimpse into the softer side to him, especially when it comes to the woman who rules his heart.

Julius' wife, Mantwa celebrated her birthday earlier this week and her man couldn't stop gushing over her.

"After attending the dignified send off of Bra Hugh Masekela, I had to rush home to spend quality time with my wife because today is a special day in our family. Please Mma go Bašimane allow me the privilege of being next to you even in your next 50 birthdays to come because it feels good. I love you my management."

Julius and Mantwa welcomed their first child together in 2016 and often pay tribute to each other on social media.

During an interview with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk last year, Julius said his wife completed him.

"She completes me. She's able to speak a lot of sense and persuade me to see certain things different and get me to do things I haven't done. And watching Perfect Wedding (Our Perfect Wedding). Things I used to think were girly things... I enjoy them."