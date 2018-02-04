Simz Ngema: Don't feel sorry for me

As Simz Ngema continues to pick up the pieces after the death of her husband, Dumi Masilela last year, the actress has said she doesn't feel sorry for herself and neither should other people.

"I know that this cross has my name on it. It’s for me to carry. I’ve always kept my crown on my head, not once did I let it fall because I know who I am."

Many applauded the star for having the courage to speak and sing at Dumi's memorial service and as she makes a return to social media, her strong spirit has continued to shine through.