WATCH: Usain Bolt attempts to do the vosho

04 February 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Usain Bolt has been living his best life in Mzansi.
Retired athlete Usain Bolt has been living it up in Mzansi this past week. 

And, a part from taking in the sights of SA, he has also been partying up a storm. 

That meant that it was only a matter of time before he was introduced to Zodwa Wabantu's famous dance, the vosho. 

Being the great sport that he is, Usain attempted to do the popular dance at the Sun Met after party. 

Zodwa maybe you're free to give Usain some lessons: 

