Bonnie Mbuli to bare more of her life in second book

05 February 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bonnie Mbuli has a lot of exciting projects lined up this year, including her second book.
After her first memoir, Eyebags & Dimples left readers with many unanswered questions, Bonnie Mbuli has revealed that she's working on a second book that will fill in the blank spaces. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Bonnie revealed that she was ready to give her fans the second book they have been wanting for over five years. 

"I am working on the next book now. It is basically the truth behind my book Eyebags & Dimples. If you thought that was the truth, then another truth. It stems from me feeling like my first book left a lot of people with questions."

In her first book which was published in 2012 Bonnie opened up about her life and struggles with depression.

She said that her next book should be completed by June this year. 

"People want to know, was it resolved? Does it get resolved? If I am struggling with depression, how am living with it? Does it get better? Am I ever gonna be okay. And, obviously after the book I got divorced and so people are like, 'Didn't you say your marriage was wonderful?' So there's so much more to tell and I am trying to do that."

The Afternoon Express presenter said that it was important for people to embrace themselves for who they are. 

"I think it's about time we totally embrace who we are. We need platforms that push us into that space, where we all collectively move consciously into acting on who we are. Because, on the one hand we are saying, 'Africa, your time is now' but it is not showing and not indicative in how we dress or how we carry ourselves."

Bonnie also revealed that she would soon announce a partnership deal she's bagged an international skin care company. The presenter said she she felt it was Africa's time and was ready to capitalise.

"We been sitting on a lot of ideas, creativity and just a lot of fire that is uniquely South African and it is exciting that now, the world is waiting on us to give."

