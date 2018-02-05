Da L.E.S' all white pool party was a lituation & a half!

Rapper Da L.E.S finally pulled off his all white pool party and although it wasn't at his house, it was well worth the wait.

After months of speculation as to whether the annual all white-themed pool party hosted by rapper would happen, he managed to get his 9th party on the social calendar.

This after the City of Johannesburg’s Joint Operation Committee (JOC) and the ward councillor for Bryanston‚ Vincent Earp confirmed the party wouldn't take place again in February last year due to noise complaints and not getting proper permission to hold a house party of that size.

The party, where one gets in by invite only, happened at the Sun Deck, Sandton instead of the rapper's Bryanston home.

The guestlist was enough to give many people cyber-watching the event chest pains.

Not only was the rapper's bestie AKA present but Cassper Nyovest, Gemini Major, DJ Fresh, DJ Euphonik, Major League DJz and many others celebrities put on their best white gear and honoured the invite.

Just when people thought the party couldn't get any more lit, Black Coffee and his US rapper bff Swizz Beatz also showed up.

Here are some of the snaps from the party!