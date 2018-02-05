Da L.E.S' all white pool party was a lituation & a half!
Rapper Da L.E.S finally pulled off his all white pool party and although it wasn't at his house, it was well worth the wait.
After months of speculation as to whether the annual all white-themed pool party hosted by rapper would happen, he managed to get his 9th party on the social calendar.
This after the City of Johannesburg’s Joint Operation Committee (JOC) and the ward councillor for Bryanston‚ Vincent Earp confirmed the party wouldn't take place again in February last year due to noise complaints and not getting proper permission to hold a house party of that size.
The party, where one gets in by invite only, happened at the Sun Deck, Sandton instead of the rapper's Bryanston home.
The guestlist was enough to give many people cyber-watching the event chest pains.
Not only was the rapper's bestie AKA present but Cassper Nyovest, Gemini Major, DJ Fresh, DJ Euphonik, Major League DJz and many others celebrities put on their best white gear and honoured the invite.
Just when people thought the party couldn't get any more lit, Black Coffee and his US rapper bff Swizz Beatz also showed up.
Here are some of the snaps from the party!
Da Les & Swizz had a long convo earlier.Wondering if Les asked Swizz why he ain't wearing all white?🤔#DaLesAllWhitePoolParty #DaLesawpp18 pic.twitter.com/UElfmTR3LM— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
Swizz Beats and Black Coffee just walked in!#DaLesAllWhitePoolParty #DaLesawpp18 pic.twitter.com/K0UWlI4uTO— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
Gemini Major and Moozlie have really interesting outfits...posing here with Simphiwe Majola#DaLesAllWhitePoolParty #DaLesawpp18 pic.twitter.com/y24iKeZE9k— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
No time for posing, its hugs all around here! Looks like the party is moving up another level of LIT #DaLesAllWhitePoolParty #DaLesawpp18 pic.twitter.com/BEkupDkpnD— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
Mufasa is also here chilling with Gemini Major#DaLesAllWhitePoolParty #DaLesawpp18 pic.twitter.com/fmQCXszfla— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
Ohhh there's Supa Mega aka Mr Star Signs himself!#DaLesAllWhitePoolParty #DaLesawpp18 pic.twitter.com/iljr4m77G3— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
Isn't Thuli P looking all sorts of yum?#DaLesAllWhitePoolParty #DaLesawpp18 pic.twitter.com/Li3CCyU6lS— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
Spotted L Tido rocking his all white gear!#DaLesAllWhitePoolParty pic.twitter.com/0p9kldHJ0l— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
Buhle Samuels is also in the building... looking hella fly in all white💯💯💯#DaLesAllWhitePoolParty pic.twitter.com/l9qws1DULl— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
Some of your faves just arriving... if you lool carefully you'll spot Ms Cosmo, L Tido and Tshepi Vundla... #DaLesAllWhitePoolParty pic.twitter.com/kKavjsuqzG— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
DJ Euphonik in 1ns and 2s— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
Issa party fam!!💃💃💃💃#DaLesAllWhitePoolParty pic.twitter.com/HdbpY4eMLn
Da Les is throwing his annual all white party and yes fam we are here too!#DaLesAllWhitePoolParty pic.twitter.com/qtez9WGcHE— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 4, 2018
