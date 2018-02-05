TshisaLIVE

Da L.E.S' all white pool party was a lituation & a half!

05 February 2018 - 10:48 By Chrizelda Kekana
Someone forgot to tell Swizz Beats the theme was all white but Da Les was a gracious host.
Someone forgot to tell Swizz Beats the theme was all white but Da Les was a gracious host.
Image: Chrizelda Kekana

Rapper Da L.E.S finally pulled off his all white pool party and although it wasn't at his house, it was well worth the wait.

After months of speculation as to whether the annual all white-themed pool party hosted by rapper would happen, he managed to get his 9th party on the social calendar.

This after the City of Johannesburg’s Joint Operation Committee (JOC) and the ward councillor for Bryanston‚ Vincent Earp confirmed the party wouldn't take place again in February last year due to noise complaints and not getting proper permission to hold a house party of that size.

The party, where one gets in by invite only, happened at the Sun Deck, Sandton instead of the rapper's Bryanston home.

The guestlist was enough to give many people cyber-watching the event chest pains.

Not only was the rapper's bestie AKA present but Cassper Nyovest, Gemini Major, DJ Fresh, DJ Euphonik, Major League DJz and many others celebrities put on their best white gear and honoured the invite.

Just when people thought the party couldn't get any more lit, Black Coffee and his US rapper bff Swizz Beatz also showed up.

Here are some of the snaps from the party!

Bonnie Mbuli to bare more of her life in second book

After her first memoir, Eyebags & Dimples left readers with many unanswered questions, Bonnie Mbuli has revealed that she's working on a second book ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Loyiso Bala calls for Inxeba to be banned, Twitter roasts him

While the director, actors and producers of Inxeba (The Wound) called for calm over the weekend after some cast members and movie-house staff ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Eastern Cape cinemas cancel screenings of Inxeba (The Wound) amid threats

Two Eastern Cape movie houses have postponed Friday’s release of controversial film The Wound (Inxeba) – as several groups have threatened to picket ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'I've been running for too long' -The Queen's Petronella to venture into comedy

Veteran actress Thembsie Matu is without a doubt one of the funniest personalities in Mzansi and the star has finally decided to face her fears, and ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH: Carpo’s vosho fail is the funniest thing in the world

Even if you were having a bad day, you can be guaranteed of that changing when Carpo is around. 
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 5 snaps of Somizi & his bae that will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Carpo’s vosho fail is the funniest thing in the world TshisaLIVE
  3. Julius Malema to his wifey: 'Allow me to be next to you in your next 50 ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I need to date someone who works at a bank' 12 telling quotes from AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
Cape Town rescue dogs receive 69 tons of water from Joburg animal lovers
X