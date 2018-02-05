DMF IN MEMES: Fans ain’t here for Sabelo’s judgemental ‘standards’

Contestants on hit reality TV show Date My Family once again had viewers of the show hot under the collar, after holding bachelor Dumisani to really high standards.

LGBTI activist Dumisani was looking for love on the show but got a little more than he bargained for when he met Sabelo and his crew.

Sabelo quickly had Twitter feeling all kinds of ways after throwing shade at Dumi and his living conditions. It was all too much for fans of the show, who flooded Twitter with messages and memes lambasting Sabelo and his family for thinking they were better than everyone else.

In the end, they were just happy Dumisani had the "common sense" not to choose Sabelo as his date.