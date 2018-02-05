DMF IN MEMES: Fans ain’t here for Sabelo’s judgemental ‘standards’
Contestants on hit reality TV show Date My Family once again had viewers of the show hot under the collar, after holding bachelor Dumisani to really high standards.
LGBTI activist Dumisani was looking for love on the show but got a little more than he bargained for when he met Sabelo and his crew.
Sabelo quickly had Twitter feeling all kinds of ways after throwing shade at Dumi and his living conditions. It was all too much for fans of the show, who flooded Twitter with messages and memes lambasting Sabelo and his family for thinking they were better than everyone else.
In the end, they were just happy Dumisani had the "common sense" not to choose Sabelo as his date.
#DateMyFamily can someone please find sabelo's twitter handle. I want to show him " standards " "expensive wine" pic.twitter.com/9CgzmT4lJc— K I N G 👑 (@Mazithi_Zee) February 4, 2018
#DateMyFamily Dear Sabelo, you are too young to be looking down on other people. For the mere fact that you are not yet earning your living. Humble yourself or life will do it for you.— Michael (@Enwand) February 4, 2018
But why must Sabelo look down on Dumi just because Dumi likes skopo and he's into European cuisine?— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) February 4, 2018
He's just being himself ao #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/Cy1WpNzQxZ
#DateMyFamily I'm up here with Sabelo pic.twitter.com/K6tZzhziMT— Koketso Leshika (@Kokie_Leshika) February 4, 2018
#DateMyFamily Sabelo is too ambitious yerrr😑 pic.twitter.com/wHsC9apZv4— Tshepï🌹 (@TlotliTshey) February 4, 2018
#DateMyFamily eww that Sabelo guy. If he cud see how fugly he is. Sies! pic.twitter.com/76G5gtB3wo— tumelomactown (@LordMactown) February 4, 2018
So Sabelo is the expert on standards, and fine dining? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/EtxAgmUf0m— Dote Dote (@HeyModjadji) February 4, 2018
Of course fans were also entertained by the intros and poses from the bachelors, with many running to take notes.
Me begging for posing lessons from the guys today. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/OvKjlv23zZ— Nkhensani Ndlovu (@Nkhensi_Teddy) February 4, 2018
What's up with all these poses #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/SxmXkZHnIO— val_bosschiq :IG (@val_bosschiq) February 4, 2018
His poses gives life😂😂😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/OwltNQqnMr— Tipzy🐐🇿🇦 (@Tipzy99873575) February 4, 2018
Sabelo be killing the poses #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0ifPh8KULe— Charlie Mingas (@pmashapa) February 4, 2018
