DMF IN MEMES: Fans ain’t here for Sabelo’s judgemental ‘standards’

05 February 2018 - 09:02 By Kyle Zeeman
Dumisani was looking for love on Date My Family.
Dumisani was looking for love on Date My Family.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic's Twitter

Contestants on hit reality TV show Date My Family once again had viewers of the show hot under the collar, after holding bachelor Dumisani to really high standards.

LGBTI activist Dumisani was looking for love on the show but got a little more than he bargained for when he met Sabelo and his crew.

Sabelo quickly had Twitter feeling all kinds of ways after throwing shade at Dumi and his living conditions. It was all too much for fans of the show, who flooded Twitter with messages and memes lambasting Sabelo and his family for thinking they were better than everyone else.

In the end, they were just happy Dumisani had the "common sense" not to choose Sabelo as his date.

Of course fans were also entertained by the intros and poses from the bachelors, with many running to take notes.

