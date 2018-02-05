First look at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby girl, Chicago

As Kim Kardashian's baby sister Kylie Jenner on Sunday revealed that she (Kylie) had given birth last week, she also slipped in some footage of Kim and Kanye West's new addition to the family: baby Chicago.

Kylie has imposed a social media blackout for weeks but finally confirmed she was pregnant and had given birth.

She posted an 11-minute video entitled, To Our Daughter, which shows footage of her pregnancy and intimate moments with her friends and family.

Right at the end, Kylie is with Kim and baby Chicago.