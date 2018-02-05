TshisaLIVE

First look at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby girl, Chicago

05 February 2018 - 07:06 By Jessica Levitt
Kanye and Kim's baby girl Chicago.
Kanye and Kim's baby girl Chicago.
Image: Via Youtube

As Kim Kardashian's baby sister Kylie Jenner on Sunday revealed that she (Kylie) had given birth last week, she also slipped in some footage of Kim and Kanye West's new addition to the family: baby Chicago.

Kylie has imposed a social media blackout for weeks but finally confirmed she was pregnant and had given birth.

She posted an 11-minute video entitled, To Our Daughter, which shows footage of her pregnancy and intimate moments with her friends and family.

Right at the end, Kylie is with Kim and baby Chicago.

Kim and Kanye's baby Chicago
Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child together via surrogate - Kim and Kanye's baby Chicago
Image: Kylie Jenner YouTube
Kylie Jenner with her Kim and baby Chicago.
Kylie Jenner with her Kim and baby Chicago.
Image: Kylie Jenner YouTube
Kylie Jenner with baby Chicago
Kylie Jenner with baby Chicago
Image: Kylie Jenner YouTube

Kim and Kanye had their third child together via a surrogate on January 15.

Most read

  1. 5 snaps of Somizi & his bae that will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Carpo’s vosho fail is the funniest thing in the world TshisaLIVE
  3. Julius Malema to his wifey: 'Allow me to be next to you in your next 50 ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I need to date someone who works at a bank' 12 telling quotes from AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town rescue dogs receive 69 tons of water from Joburg animal lovers
Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
X