TshisaLIVE

Is it back on? Khanyi and Tebogo spotted together

05 February 2018 - 10:45 By Kyle Zeeman
Khanyi Mbau and Tebogo Lerole were spotted together at a theatre show premiere.
Khanyi Mbau and Tebogo Lerole were spotted together at a theatre show premiere.
Image: Via Joburg Theatre's Twitter

Three weeks after Mzansi was shook with the news of Khanyi Mbau and her bae breaking up, the pair were spotted together for the first time, sparking speculation that they may be back together.

Khanyi and Tebogo attended the opening night of The Colour Purple at the Johannesburg Theatre this past weekend and were snapped together at the event.

Both celebs have been virtually silent on their split since Khanyi took to Instagram last month to confirm that the pair had called it quits.

"Today I made peace with a battle that I have lost. I have accepted defeat. My greatest fear and my greatest loss... letting go of the man I gave my heart too Edward Billion (Tebogo)."

A few days later Tebogo shared a video of the two, with the simple caption: "I lost my best friend and my world".

Although fans were hesitant to believe the pair had broken up, they went crazy at the sight of the pair back together. The took to social media to show their surprise.

‘Inxeba is not going to go away’ – The Wound producers take battle to HRC

Producers of controversial local film The Wound (Inxeba) have responded to threats which cancelled several screenings of the movie this past weekend ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Bonnie Mbuli to bare more of her life in second book

After her first memoir, Eyebags & Dimples left readers with many unanswered questions, Bonnie Mbuli has revealed that she's working on a second book ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Loyiso Bala calls for Inxeba to be banned, Twitter roasts him

As producers, actors and the director of Inexba (The Wound) spent much of the weekend calling for calm after death threats against themselves as well ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH: Carpo’s vosho fail is the funniest thing in the world

Even if you were having a bad day, you can be guaranteed of that changing when Carpo is around. 
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 5 snaps of Somizi & his bae that will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Carpo’s vosho fail is the funniest thing in the world TshisaLIVE
  3. Julius Malema to his wifey: 'Allow me to be next to you in your next 50 ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I need to date someone who works at a bank' 12 telling quotes from AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town rescue dogs receive 69 tons of water from Joburg animal lovers
Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
X