Is it back on? Khanyi and Tebogo spotted together
Three weeks after Mzansi was shook with the news of Khanyi Mbau and her bae breaking up, the pair were spotted together for the first time, sparking speculation that they may be back together.
Khanyi and Tebogo attended the opening night of The Colour Purple at the Johannesburg Theatre this past weekend and were snapped together at the event.
Miss @MbauReload and @EdwardBillion_ looking absolutely stunning #ColorPurpleSA #OpeningNight pic.twitter.com/pR1hviovnM— Joburg Theatre (@joburgtheatre) February 4, 2018
Both celebs have been virtually silent on their split since Khanyi took to Instagram last month to confirm that the pair had called it quits.
"Today I made peace with a battle that I have lost. I have accepted defeat. My greatest fear and my greatest loss... letting go of the man I gave my heart too Edward Billion (Tebogo)."
A few days later Tebogo shared a video of the two, with the simple caption: "I lost my best friend and my world".
Although fans were hesitant to believe the pair had broken up, they went crazy at the sight of the pair back together. The took to social media to show their surprise.
Are they still together? pic.twitter.com/NMwv55DbGZ— Thembinkosi Matipira (@thembimatipira) February 4, 2018
Bump to each other with same outfi theme? pic.twitter.com/g0MnsxcdjE— Xolile Mlunguzi waseNgqamakhwe👑 (@KINGQHUSA) February 4, 2018
There’s a 90 day grace period before you can take anyone’s break up seriously 😂😂— Ayanda (@Yandi_Bbz) February 4, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE