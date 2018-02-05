Loyiso Bala on Inxeba: I haven't seen it & I'm not sure I will

"A trailer is a representation of the movie. If you don't like the trailer, there's no reason to watch the movie. And that's my right," Loyiso told TshisaLIVE.

Niza Jay, who plays Kwanda, said many people are making assumptions.

"We didn't make this film for people who watched the trailer and jump to conclusions. It is like a person who looks at windows and think they know the house."

Some cinemas across the country have been shut down as staff at movie houses were threatened if they played it. The actors have also been outspoken about the death threats they have received.

Loyiso did admit that he probably shouldn't have called for the film to be banned, but stands by what he said.

"Even if there is nothing new, even if we know the things that are in the movie, it doesn't make it right. Our culture doesn't want this stuff to be revealed. Those are the wishes of the Xhosa people."

When it was pointed out that some of the writers who had worked on the film had undergone ukwaluka, Loyiso said that made it worse as those people know that the culture dictates that it should not be spoken about.

Although he still wasn't sure if he would watch the film, he did say he has been doing more reading about it.

As the threats of violence continue, producers of the film have laid a complaint at the Human Rights Commission and Commission of Gender Equality.

Director John Trengrove has accused those of protesting the film of double standards.