TshisaLIVE

Blisters & sore muscles: Mzansi celebs dance for their lives on #DWTSSA

05 February 2018 - 13:13 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thembisa Mdoda, Thando Manana and Zola Nombona have been working hard to impress mzansi with their dance moves.
Thembisa Mdoda, Thando Manana and Zola Nombona have been working hard to impress mzansi with their dance moves.
Image: Via Instagram

Although fans mostly get to see the snazzy dance moves, glitter outfits and jazz hands, the celebrities featured in Mzansi's latest dance show Dancing With The Stars  have shared the 'blood and sweat' that has gone into making them show-ready dancers.

The M-Net show, hosted by Tracey Lange and Chris Jafta, had just the right amount of dance, nerves and glitter for Sunday night viewing.

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie was one of the celebs who showed off her skills on the dance floor on Sunday night, and told TshisaLIVE  how nervous she was.

"It's been amazing preparing for the show and the past few weeks of rehearsals have been a combination of hard and amazing."

Other celebs in the show include comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, rugby play Thando Manana, veteran actor Frank Opperman, Thembisa Mdoda, Eden Classens, Vanes-Mari Du Toit, Delron Buckley, Connell Cruise, Juanita De Villiers and Odessa Swarts.

Actress Zola Nombona and her partner, Dance SuperSeries winner Tebogo Mashilo, closed the show off with an energetic Jive.

The pair received glowing remarks and a pat on the back for their impressive execution of the fast tempo dance. Zola was reduced to tears by her  score and said on Friday night prior to the first live show that she had worked really hard to leave an impression with her first dance.

"All I can say is we've been working really hard and to the person that created the dance shoes, God bless them," she said and later explained her feet were yet to get used to the shoes.

While only six of the 12 couple's showed off their newly learnt skills on the dance floor, all the couples agreed that they had blisters and sore muscles to prove the amount of hard work they've thrown into the show.

Dancing With The Stars airs on Sundays 5pm on M-Net channel 101.

The celebs had plenty of support from their industry mates on the first live show:

🔊🎤 #dwtssa HOSTS @traceylange @chrisjaftha doing a splendid job..🔥

A post shared by 🎵IG🎤MsAlly🎶 (@ally.brittain) on

@zolani was 🔥tonight on Dancing With The Stars! Well done, girl! #dwtssa

A post shared by Freshlyground (@freshlygroundsa) on

With my home girl, intombi yomZulu. #DWTSSA

A post shared by Sthembiso Khoza (@skcoza) on

Bonnie Mbuli to bare more of her life in second book

After her first memoir, Eyebags & Dimples left readers with many unanswered questions, Bonnie Mbuli has revealed that she's working on a second book ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

‘Inxeba is not going to go away’ – The Wound producers take battle to HRC

Producers of controversial local film The Wound (Inxeba) have responded to threats which cancelled several screenings of the movie this past weekend ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH: Carpo’s vosho fail is the funniest thing in the world

Even if you were having a bad day, you can be guaranteed of that changing when Carpo is around. 
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Loyiso Bala calls for Inxeba to be banned, Twitter roasts him

While the director, actors and producers of Inxeba (The Wound) called for calm over the weekend after some cast members and movie-house staff ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Eastern Cape cinemas cancel screenings of Inxeba (The Wound) amid threats

Two Eastern Cape movie houses have postponed Friday’s release of controversial film The Wound (Inxeba) – as several groups have threatened to picket ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 5 snaps of Somizi & his bae that will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Carpo’s vosho fail is the funniest thing in the world TshisaLIVE
  3. Julius Malema to his wifey: 'Allow me to be next to you in your next 50 ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I need to date someone who works at a bank' 12 telling quotes from AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
Cape Town rescue dogs receive 69 tons of water from Joburg animal lovers
X