Blisters & sore muscles: Mzansi celebs dance for their lives on #DWTSSA

Although fans mostly get to see the snazzy dance moves, glitter outfits and jazz hands, the celebrities featured in Mzansi's latest dance show Dancing With The Stars have shared the 'blood and sweat' that has gone into making them show-ready dancers.

The M-Net show, hosted by Tracey Lange and Chris Jafta, had just the right amount of dance, nerves and glitter for Sunday night viewing.

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie was one of the celebs who showed off her skills on the dance floor on Sunday night, and told TshisaLIVE how nervous she was.

"It's been amazing preparing for the show and the past few weeks of rehearsals have been a combination of hard and amazing."

Other celebs in the show include comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, rugby play Thando Manana, veteran actor Frank Opperman, Thembisa Mdoda, Eden Classens, Vanes-Mari Du Toit, Delron Buckley, Connell Cruise, Juanita De Villiers and Odessa Swarts.

Actress Zola Nombona and her partner, Dance SuperSeries winner Tebogo Mashilo, closed the show off with an energetic Jive.

The pair received glowing remarks and a pat on the back for their impressive execution of the fast tempo dance. Zola was reduced to tears by her score and said on Friday night prior to the first live show that she had worked really hard to leave an impression with her first dance.

"All I can say is we've been working really hard and to the person that created the dance shoes, God bless them," she said and later explained her feet were yet to get used to the shoes.

While only six of the 12 couple's showed off their newly learnt skills on the dance floor, all the couples agreed that they had blisters and sore muscles to prove the amount of hard work they've thrown into the show.

Dancing With The Stars airs on Sundays 5pm on M-Net channel 101.

The celebs had plenty of support from their industry mates on the first live show: