WATCH: Emotional Tumi Morake on how troll hate affects her children

Having experienced endless amounts of cyberbullying, comedian Tumi Morake has developed a hard shell, but she admitted that seeing the effect of the trolling on her children has hurt her more than anything.

Speaking to Anele on Real Talk, the comedian got teary as she recalled how she had learnt to deal with trolls until she realised that it affected her children as well.

Tumi said for the first time, she cried after her eight-year-old son went on the internet to play games and came back with a question that hurt her.

"I don't know what he saw, but then he came to me and asked: 'Mommy, now that we've had the car accident, will the people at Jacaranda stop being mean to you?' And in that moment I thought, it's one thing when I am fighting my own battles, but if this is going to affect my children, then you are touching me in my studio."

Tumi, who experienced racism and some hurtful comments on social media, said she had learnt to protect her space and ignore trolls that are not worth her time.

The comedian also added that having experienced being dragged on social media, she's realised she actually has a lot of support on her side, including "wokje" Twitter.

"Black Twitter, which I feared for life, when they come in there to defend you, its something else. I have also found that black twitter has become more intellectual and it has been diced into different teams."

The comedian said she realised that people always want to threaten public figures with "taking away their jobs" like they "made" them.

She went on to state that she was self-made and people on social media assume they have power to take things away from her.

"I've never treated people in a way that would justify that I need to lose anything."

Tumi and her family were involved in a car accident in December 2017 where no lives were lost. However, other people took to social media to label the accident as "karma" to the presenter who has been accused of uttering "racist remarks"on her radio show.

Watch the rest of the interview here: