WATCH: The moment Swizz Beatz agrees to give Reason a beat
While most were concerned about their outfits at Da L.E.S' All White Party, Reason took the opportunity to swoop in on Black Coffee and his bestie, Swizz Beatz, as soon as they walked in.
TshisaLIVE was there and saw how Reason and his gang were the first people Swizz bumped into.
After a long convo, Reason posted a video of himself with the award-winning producer.
In it Swizz agreed to give Reason a beat.
THANK YOU SOUTH AFRICA!!— #TopSeven👌🏾 (@ReasonHD) February 4, 2018
YOU GOT ME MY @THEREALSWIZZZ BEAT!!!
THANK YOU @RealBlackCoffee FOR PUTTING IN GOOD WORD FOR ME. I OWE MY LIFE FOR THIS ONE!!!#GODISGOODALLTHETIME pic.twitter.com/3oueU4A9J2
#Halala
Twitter was just as ecstatic and applauded Reason for having the guts to go after what he wanted.
I'm so happy ngathi I'll be the one rapping!!! Kill it!!! pic.twitter.com/x1RtlVogoB— uNqob'zinto 😏 (@uNqobz) February 4, 2018
Big up to @RealBlackCoffee !!...this is how Nigerians did it ..a Nigerian clothes designer hook up D'banj with Snoop and a Nigerian A&R hook up Davido with a record deal ...even Wizkid and Drake collabo was hooked by a Nigerian who reside in UK— Muzi Nkomonde (@muzinkomonde) February 4, 2018
Reason With The Bars😭🔥+ Swizz With The Beat=🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Fire Mixed With Greatness pic.twitter.com/leh8TDiPnh— AmSoSorry 🔥🔥🙌💯Out Now!! (@FreezRSA) February 4, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE