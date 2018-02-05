WATCH: The moment Swizz Beatz agrees to give Reason a beat

While most were concerned about their outfits at Da L.E.S' All White Party, Reason took the opportunity to swoop in on Black Coffee and his bestie, Swizz Beatz, as soon as they walked in.

TshisaLIVE was there and saw how Reason and his gang were the first people Swizz bumped into.

After a long convo, Reason posted a video of himself with the award-winning producer.

In it Swizz agreed to give Reason a beat.