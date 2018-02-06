Brenda Mtambo on health challenges: I'm perfectly fine now

Afro-pop songstress Brenda Mtambo has shaken off her previous health challenges to once again record and perform music, telling TshisaLIVE that she is excited and ready to perform at her first proper show in a while.

Brenda was hospitalised for a recurring kidney condition over a year ago and told TshisaLIVE that she has put her battle with the condition behind her.

"I don't have any health challenges anymore. I am perfectly fine."

The star has been working on a new album while touring her award-winning sophomore project So Much More at festivals, but will have her own show at the Johannesburg Theatre on February 24.

"I am excited. I haven't had a show for a while and so I am sure people are expecting to hear new material from me. I am working on a new project that is quite hush-hush and fans will hear some material from that. They can expect some surprises. The plan is to ideally take the show across South Africa and abroad. I want to go to the people ."

Brenda has been in the industry for several years but still doesn't consider herself a celebrity or role model.

"I don't consider myself a role model for anyone. I just live my life. I am just living my life the best way I know how. I am just a simple girl wanting to sing. Being a role model is not something that is on my mind."

Away from the mic, Brenda has a three-year-old who she says changed her life.

"Being a mom has changed my life completely. It has taught me that life is not just about myself. I am working hard for my child. I am working hard because now there is someone who looks up to and gives me a purpose to work harder."

Still, she has no plans to add to the family this year.

"I honestly haven't thought about (more) kids. One is just fine for now," she said.