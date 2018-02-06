David Phetoe's family fight to keep politics out of his funeral

"He was a man of the people and we have to allow them to mourn his death with us. Everywhere he went, he touched people's hearts and he would have wanted them there. Besides there is nothing like a closed funeral in our culture. We shared him with the community and they must come."

Politicians and politically-connected celebrities have been criticised in the past for taking to the podium at funeral and memorials to steal the spotlight, and Molefe was adamant that the Phetoe family will not allow politics to take over the ceremony.

"He was a PAC member and they have not yet come forward to tell us they want to speak. The government haven't come forward either. We don't want to make it a political thing. We will allow them if they say they are speaking for the industry but David was a simple man, he would not want politics at the funeral."

Molefe said the Phetoe family had been inundated with visits to the house from fans and friends, including Joe Mafela's son and Generations creator Mfundi Vundla.

"He came past and paid his condolences. He asked if he could assist with anything. It meant a lot to us because Joe and David were quite close. Also Mfundi (Vundla) came passed to offer his support. People feel our loss and it is hard for them to surrender him."