'I'm a real person' - AKA responds to being mocked over his heartbreak
Even though AKA tried to convince Twitter that his heartbreak is real and that he's also human, tweeps still showed him no sympathy.
A follower turned a picture of AKA into meme and poked fun over him being alone on Valentine's Day.
AKA responded with a stinging clapback but that didn't deter tweeps from poking fun at him.
By show of hands👐 how many of you are single this V-day 😂😂😂 @akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/K5lyBvpnC3— Mockingbird 🐦 (@PopfreeZy) February 5, 2018
Although the rapper had began the conversation around his love life with a vague tweep about love lost, he didn't appreciate the tweep's attempt to mock his pain.
He told the tweep that while he may spend Valentine's Day alone, at least he still had money, and told the person that he would be poor for the rest of 2018.
Yes, I will be single on Valentine's Day 💔 ... but you will be poor every single day of 2018. https://t.co/ok6019eiD1— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 5, 2018
AKA also went on to explain that he has feelings too and that when provoked he would respond accordingly because he isn't just "data".
The problem with twitter is that people think celebs are some sort of robots here to serve the public. Sit with your keypads at your fingers and try to embarrass us then cry foul when we react. Well, I'm not one of those celebs. I'm a real person. Not a bot. I'm not just data. https://t.co/Th2Jwk59RK— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 5, 2018
The rapper went on to tweet a cryptic message about love and how someone's attitude could change dramatically.
However Twitter had no pity to give to the rapper, instead welcomed him to the "popular club".
Bonang hao hemisi 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KoppuWl076— Melanin MasterPiece (@AlinahSoetsang) February 5, 2018
She has no mercy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fUQkN9jIUI— Melanin MasterPiece (@AlinahSoetsang) February 5, 2018
Don't play with bonang ke seroba dipelo pic.twitter.com/ry7fkq1Ze0— Chad Duo (@Chad_A5) February 5, 2018
Now you know how others felt when u did that pic.twitter.com/6RgBngJNmF— Ndikhwine_Netsh (@king_ndique) February 5, 2018
