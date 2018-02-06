TshisaLIVE

'I'm a real person' - AKA responds to being mocked over his heartbreak

06 February 2018 - 10:59 By Chrizelda Kekana
Twitter mocked AKA's 'single' relationship status.
Twitter mocked AKA's 'single' relationship status.
Image: Via Instagram/Blaq Smith

Even though AKA tried to convince Twitter that his heartbreak is real and that he's also human, tweeps still showed him no sympathy. 

A follower turned a picture of AKA into meme and poked fun over him being alone on Valentine's Day. 

AKA responded with a stinging clapback but that didn't deter tweeps from poking fun at him. 

Although the rapper had began the conversation around his love life with a vague tweep about love lost, he didn't appreciate the tweep's attempt to mock his pain.

He told the tweep that while he may spend Valentine's Day alone, at least he still had money, and told the person that he would be poor for the rest of 2018. 

AKA also went on to explain that he has feelings too and that when provoked he would respond accordingly because he isn't just "data".

The rapper went on to tweet a cryptic message about love and how someone's attitude could change dramatically. 

However Twitter had no pity to give to the rapper, instead welcomed him to the "popular club".

Loyiso Bala on Inxeba: I haven't seen it & I'm not sure I will

Musician Loyiso Bala is standing firm on his stance about controversial film, Inxeba (The Wound), admitting that while he has not watched the film, ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Blisters & sore muscles: Mzansi celebs dance for their lives on #DWTSSA

Although fans mostly get to see the snazzy dance moves, glitter outfits and jazz hands, the celebrities featured in Mzansi's latest dance ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: The moment Swizz Beatz agrees to give Reason a beat

While most were concerned about their outfits at Da L.E.S' All White Party, Reason took the opportunity to swoop in on Black Coffee and his bestie, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I'm not just Black Coffee's look-alike, I'm following his steps' says DJ Ricoffy

A few days ago DJ Black Coffee focused the spotlight on an unknown DJ who appears to be his doppelgänger and, coincidentally, happens to be a DJ by ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘Inxeba is not going to go away’ – The Wound producers take battle to HRC

Producers of controversial local film The Wound (Inxeba) have responded to threats which cancelled several screenings of the movie this past weekend ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema to his wifey: 'Allow me to be next to you in your next 50 ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Loyiso Bala calls for Inxeba to be banned, Twitter roasts him TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  4. 5 snaps of Somizi & his bae that will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA on dating: My life isn't going to stand still TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Conflict in and outside Luthuli House as BLF marches on ANC headquarters
ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
X