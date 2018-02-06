TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago: Everything that matters is finally falling into place

06 February 2018 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Kganyago says Limpopo is already campaigning for her to bag first SAFTA.
Image: Via Instagram

It's been almost a decade since Lerato Kganyago has been in the industry and now she has bagged her first SAFTA nod, telling TshisaLIVE that she is grateful for the support she has received.

Lerato was announced as one of the nominees for the Best TV Presenter category.

She explained that the nomination meant a lot to her because SAFTA's were prestigious unlike the other "mickey mouse" awards for things like best dressed or most prettiest.

"I was very emotional, because I have been through a lot in the nine to ten years I've been in this industry. Everything from the hardships to the comparisons has built up to this moment. This is confirmation that Lerato Kganyago, as a brand, has worked hard and has grown in leaps and bounds and I am being recognised. Finally, my peers recognise my contribution in the industry."

The Metro FM  presenter explained that she's been touched by the amount of love she's seen since the announcement.

"It's been amazing to experience the excitement that people had on my behalf.  By the time I wanted to call my family, they already knew and everyone was calling me. For the first time in my life and in my career, people are just rooting for me. I was in Limpopo last weekend and they are already voting and have started a campaign for me."

The presenter said she felt it was "about time" she and the world focused on the things that are happening in her personal and professional space. She said she planned expanding her brand in 2018 and may have a hair line in the pipeline.

"I've decided to stop talking about the negatives of my career. It's high time I direct my energy to the positives because they have been overflowing."

