WATCH: Here's why Nadia Nakai called someone a 'dumb b***h'

Fam, if one thing is clear from rapper Nadia Nakai's web series, it's that you don't want to get on her bad side because she doesn't hold back.

Nadia released #BossingWithNadiaNakai on YouTube during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The rapper's web series gives fans a front row seat into her life as she does photoshoots, performances and other day-to-day things.

However, it was the way Nadia went off during the first few seconds of the video that caught people's attention.

In that scene, Nadia appeared to be talking about a make-up artist, who she had to let go of because the person was apparently running late and didn't apologise.