WATCH: Here's why Nadia Nakai called someone a 'dumb b***h'
Fam, if one thing is clear from rapper Nadia Nakai's web series, it's that you don't want to get on her bad side because she doesn't hold back.
Nadia released #BossingWithNadiaNakai on YouTube during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
The rapper's web series gives fans a front row seat into her life as she does photoshoots, performances and other day-to-day things.
However, it was the way Nadia went off during the first few seconds of the video that caught people's attention.
In that scene, Nadia appeared to be talking about a make-up artist, who she had to let go of because the person was apparently running late and didn't apologise.
Yoooo 🤣🤣🤣 just got to the crib and was checking out my insta stories... then I happened upon .@Nadia_nakai’s teaser of #BossingWithNadiaNakai and the passion with which she called someone a ‘dumb bitch’ for being late 😭🤣🤣 shiiiyat! I die. 1AM it is.— The Pristine Queen👑 (@QueenAzizzar) February 5, 2018
The Sqwaa hitmaker explained that on that day, she wasn't up for any excuses and that she didn't trust the chick anyway.
"I was not the one to be f**ked with. Firstly she was late, the dumb b**ch! And her eyebrows were going in other directions," she said.
In the video clip, Nadia could be heard telling her friends that the make-up artist had a nasty attitude and she didn't even apologise for being late. She said that's why she decided to cut her loose.
"Take your lil make-up, take your lil table and get the f**k out, I don't trust you anyway b**ch".
Geez, it's hard working for Nadia hey.. sjoe!
What the video below:
Nadia Nakai takes us behind the scenes of her life. The doccie-series shows us what it takes to be Bragga, the stress, accomplishments, breathtaking moments and the funny moments.
