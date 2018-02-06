TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Here's why Nadia Nakai called someone a 'dumb b***h'

06 February 2018 - 09:56 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Nadia Nakai takes fans behind the scenes with web series on YouTube.
Rapper Nadia Nakai takes fans behind the scenes with web series on YouTube.
Image: Via Instagram

Fam, if one thing is clear from rapper Nadia Nakai's web series, it's that you don't want to get on her bad side because she doesn't hold back.

Nadia released #BossingWithNadiaNakai on YouTube during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The rapper's web series gives fans a front row seat into her life as she does photoshoots, performances and other day-to-day things. 

However, it was the way Nadia went off during the first few seconds of the video that caught people's attention.

In that scene, Nadia appeared to be talking about a make-up artist, who she had to let go of because the person was apparently running late and didn't apologise.

The Sqwaa hitmaker explained that on that day, she wasn't up for any excuses and that she didn't trust the chick anyway.

"I was not the one to be f**ked with. Firstly she was late, the dumb b**ch! And her eyebrows were going in other directions," she said. 

In the video clip, Nadia could be heard telling her friends that the make-up artist had a nasty attitude and she didn't even apologise for being late. She said that's why she decided to cut her loose.

"Take your lil make-up, take your lil table and get the f**k out, I don't trust you anyway b**ch".

Geez, it's hard working for Nadia hey.. sjoe!

What the video below:

Nadia Nakai takes us behind the scenes of her life. The doccie-series shows us what it takes to be Bragga, the stress, accomplishments, breathtaking moments and the funny moments.

David Phetoe's family fight to keep politics out of his funeral

The family of late acting veteran David Phetoe are adamant that they don't want politicians to hijack the star's funeral this week, telling ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Brenda Mtambo on health challenges: I'm perfectly fine now

Afro-pop songstress Brenda Mtambo has shaken off her previous health challenges to once again record and perform, telling TshisaLIVE that she is ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Loyiso Bala on Inxeba: I haven't seen it & I'm not sure I will

Musician Loyiso Bala is standing firm on his stance about controversial film, Inxeba (The Wound), admitting that while he has not watched the film, ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Blisters & sore muscles: Mzansi celebs dance for their lives on #DWTSSA

Although fans mostly get to see the snazzy dance moves, glitter outfits and jazz hands, the celebrities featured in Mzansi's latest dance ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

WATCH: The moment Swizz Beatz agrees to give Reason a beat

While most were concerned about their outfits at Da L.E.S' All White Party, Reason took the opportunity to swoop in on Black Coffee and his bestie, ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema to his wifey: 'Allow me to be next to you in your next 50 ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Loyiso Bala calls for Inxeba to be banned, Twitter roasts him TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  4. 5 snaps of Somizi & his bae that will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA on dating: My life isn't going to stand still TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Conflict in and outside Luthuli House as BLF marches on ANC headquarters
ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
X