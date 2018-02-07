He's a dad again! Julius Malema welcomes baby Kopano
07 February 2018 - 12:38
Julius Malema on Wednesday morning confirmed that he and his wife Mantoa have welcomed a new addition to the family. And it's a boy.
The EFF leader posted a picture of his wife on Instagram and confirmed that their new arrival's name is Kopano.
In 2016 the couple welcomed baby Munzhedzi, their first child together.
Congratulatory messages have been streaming in for the leader since he made the announcement.
