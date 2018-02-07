The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says people against the screening of Inxeba: The Wound should restrict their protests to the confines of the law.

Several screenings of the local film have been postponed due to threats of intimidation and violence. Producers of the film laid a complaint‚ in response to the threats‚ with the SAHRC and the Commission for Gender Equality.

The SAHRC on Wednesday called on “all who feel aggrieved by Inxeba: The Wound to exercise their right to protest within the confines of the law‚ and to engage more constructively about the concerns to ensure that while the protests demonstrate an objection‚ the act of protest remains lawful and in accordance with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.