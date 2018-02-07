IN MEMES: Twitter can't stomach 'toxic' Nyan'Nyan relationship
Twitter was shocked beyond belief when Veronica called Nyan'Nyan to help her confess to her boyfriend that she was cheating on him with four men!
Veronica explained that she wasn't "sleeping with all of them," and that they all served different purposes in her life. She told her boyfriend that he was the one she loved but needed the others for money, status and sex.
Just as Twitter was trying to process the information, it emerged that Thabiso wasn't a saint in the situation either.
It seemed like the couple abused alcohol and that there were signs of abuse.
Twitter called for the relationship to end as they thought it was "toxic" for the pair.
You don't hit women mxm this guy #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/xuxNI6D5WW— Archie (@ArchieDavinson) February 6, 2018
#NyanNyan ushaya umfazi udinga leli lihlo thabiso. pic.twitter.com/lUki0ZKeV4— Mary matshidiso (@Mary53124321) February 6, 2018
How should we get Valentine's Day dates when y'all this greedy #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/nNWCfxq7Sl— therealbagoz (@TinyikoLubisi) February 6, 2018
Whatever Veronica has, I want to know it #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/qhcp3DPYpy— joe damascus (@damascus_joe) February 6, 2018
Veronica must be mentally unstable. 4 men ? No Sis wam'. That's overboard. Yoh😂😂#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/Y3lQRWA7QV— Paradox 💐 (@Ogaufi17) February 6, 2018
Since men are trash Veronica must be a landfill #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/pa3PEVch41— Oluwadarasimi. (@A_simple_Sfiso) February 6, 2018
#NyanNyan this is too much yhoo 4 ... But you not the only one others have 5 ...6....7....8...9...10............. pic.twitter.com/lmD9Moei2l— @bieliber||Nazareth 🇿🇦 (@nazareth_siya) February 6, 2018
#NyanNyan Damn Girl I cant Even Get 1 Boyfriend You 5 Boyfriends 🙁 pic.twitter.com/o9OwUo3u1x— Thato (@thatosthabana) February 6, 2018
#NyanNyan yoh I see a beating here.... pic.twitter.com/0NezYfWRIG— Sihle Gama (@WuSihle_Lo) February 6, 2018
#NyanNyan. Loooool ae those ppl need help..... Jonga m dead by "somandla" pic.twitter.com/7LtdVvExcq— Gorgeous Lee (@GorgeousLee5) February 6, 2018
#NyanNyan not...1...not....— Yamkela sofoni (@SofoniYamkela) February 6, 2018
2.....not....3....but..
4...yhooooooo..... pic.twitter.com/evTImL2wfz
