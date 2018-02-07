TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter can't stomach 'toxic' Nyan'Nyan relationship

07 February 2018 - 09:38 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana has to sit through some awkward moments as participants confess.
Image: Via SABC 1 Twitter

Twitter was shocked beyond belief when Veronica called Nyan'Nyan to help her confess to her boyfriend that she was cheating on him with four men! 

Veronica explained that she wasn't "sleeping with all of them," and that they all served different purposes in her life. She told her boyfriend that he was the one she loved but needed the others for money, status and sex.

Just as Twitter was trying to process the information, it emerged that Thabiso wasn't a saint in the situation either. 

It seemed like the couple abused alcohol and that there were signs of abuse. 

Twitter called for the relationship to end as they thought it was "toxic" for the pair.

