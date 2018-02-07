TshisaLIVE

Inside Bassie's vegan journey

07 February 2018 - 13:22 By Jessica Levitt
Basetsana Kumalo is on a vegan journey.
Image: Via Basetsana Kumalo Instagram

She makes our mouth's water with all of the dishes she cooks for her family, sharing pictures of the meals on her Instagram account.

The business mogul has changed direction and has been on a vegan journey since the start of the year.

If you thought that meant just lettuce and cucumber, think again. Bassie has continued sharing her meals and her new foodie adventures.

But that doesn't mean she doesn't have hiccups now and again. Bassie is at a health and wellness centre in Germany and brought out her mink coat.

"I know I’m endeavouring a vegan journey. I’m getting there with what I eat and what I lather my skin with, but not what I wear yet. Bathong I’m a work in progress. No judging now! Basel in Switzerland is zero degrees, the mink had to come out! Eish the shoes, bags, belts and coats...ngicela imithandazo bazalwane."

It's all a journey...

OKAY....I know I’m endevouring a vegan journey....I’m getting there with what I eat and what I lather my skin with, but not what I wear yet...bathong I’m a work in progress...no judging now! Basel in Switzerland is zero degrees, the mink had to come out!!! Eish the shoes, bags, belts and coats...ngicela imithandazo bazalwane 🙈🙈 When a girl gets an email like this mid January, what’s a girl to do....of-course pack a suitcase and show up! Going to chronicle this exoerience for you. Where there are health benefits, I am there!!! Call me a LOT (Liker Of Things) but sengfikile!!! Let’s....💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 Dear Louise, Thank you so much for taking my call on behalf of Mrs Kumalo. As discussed, we handle the communications for VIMED CELL, the leaders in cell therapy, focusing on long-term health and wellness. VIMED CELL has a rejuvenation clinic situated in Germany, which offers treatments focused on improving your standard of living and providing a more youthful aesthetic. It specializes at living cell therapy which provides anti-aging therapy treatment that not only heals the outside but inside also. We would love to have Mrs Kumalo join us in the week of the 5th up until the 10th February 2018 on an all-expense paid trip to Switzerland to experience our detox stem cell therapy treatment. Kindly find the proposal attached for further context. I look forward to hearing from you and hope to have Mrs Kumalo comes on-board. Regards, CRYSTAL ANDREWS Landline: (021) 680 5196 info@eclipsepr.co.za #Repair #Rejuvenation #Wellness @healthspo #VimedCell #InvestInYourHealth #InvestInYourFutureHealth

