TshisaLIVE

'Khanyi's the reason I started but I've now pioneered a culture' - Lasizwe

07 February 2018 - 12:33 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lasizwe has made it clear that he is here to stay.
Lasizwe has made it clear that he is here to stay.
Image: Via Instagram

Despite having a famous sister, Lasizwe has done a great job of paving a way for himself in the entertainment industry and the vlogger is happy to finally be recognised for his own talent.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Lasizwe reflected on how long his journey has been and how initially his only motivation was to be famous and have "scandals" like his sister Khanyi Mbau used to have.

He explained that the dream changed along the way into wanting to serve as an inspiration to young people and in the process he believes he helped pioneer a movement.

"It's ironic that I now have to work harder than I've ever worked because there are so many people doing videos that if I slack they could try to replace me. So I have to give people what they want. Khanyi's the reason I started but I've now pioneered a culture.

"It's not just a trend anymore. People are now making videos because of me. I genuinely believe that I started a culture of making videos and now people see there's a market for it and clients are ready to buy advertising on your platform."

Lasizwe acknowledged that there were other people who used DIY videos as a stepping stone to successful TV careers.  

He mentioned people like vlogger Moshe Ndiki, who has since bagged presenting and acting gigs on big productions, as proof that talent and hard work will get you anything you want in life.

The popular vlogger kicked off 2018 with a bang as Fanta's teen marketing director and was recently announced as a host on e.tv's youth show Craz-e World Live, as well as, VOOV TV's new show VOOV TV's new show.

"It's actually a lot and very overwhelming. When you are busy working and knocking on doors, sometimes you forget how amazing it's going to feel when that door finally opens. I've literally had to break down a lot of doors, I have fought my way into this industry and I will fight to stay."

Lasizwe said all the doors that have opened were validation that there was space for him in the industry. He said there was more to expect from him, however the announcement would make itself.

"Never announce your plans, let you plans announce themselves."

Pastor Mboro: Day zero in Cape Town postponed because of my prayer

Pastor Mboro has called on South Africans to join him in prayer for rain in Cape Town, after he embarked on a 90-day prayer last Friday. 
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'Ben 10s are for hit & runs only, not for love,' says Skolopad

Skolopad has come out to clarify that her recent tweets about Ben 10s was not a jab at Zodwa Wabantu and that she was merely speaking from experience.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Sorisha Naidoo on skin bleaching: 'I was becoming too white'

Sorisha Naidoo, who was once an advocate for skin-lightening products and shared her journey openly with the public, has for the first time opened up ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Thami Shobede describes himself as 'slightly single'

It's the month of love and while people are cooking up Valentine's Day ideas, musician Thami Shobede has described his relationship status as ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH: Here's why Nadia Nakai called someone a 'dumb b***h'

Fam, if one thing is clear from rapper Nadia Nakai's web series, it's that you don't want to get on her bad side because she doesn't hold back.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Loyiso Bala calls for Inxeba to be banned, Twitter roasts him TshisaLIVE
  2. Julius Malema to his wifey: 'Allow me to be next to you in your next 50 ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA on dating: My life isn't going to stand still TshisaLIVE
  5. Da L.E.S' all white pool party was a lituation & a half! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X