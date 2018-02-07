'Khanyi's the reason I started but I've now pioneered a culture' - Lasizwe

Despite having a famous sister, Lasizwe has done a great job of paving a way for himself in the entertainment industry and the vlogger is happy to finally be recognised for his own talent.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Lasizwe reflected on how long his journey has been and how initially his only motivation was to be famous and have "scandals" like his sister Khanyi Mbau used to have.

He explained that the dream changed along the way into wanting to serve as an inspiration to young people and in the process he believes he helped pioneer a movement.

"It's ironic that I now have to work harder than I've ever worked because there are so many people doing videos that if I slack they could try to replace me. So I have to give people what they want. Khanyi's the reason I started but I've now pioneered a culture.

"It's not just a trend anymore. People are now making videos because of me. I genuinely believe that I started a culture of making videos and now people see there's a market for it and clients are ready to buy advertising on your platform."

Lasizwe acknowledged that there were other people who used DIY videos as a stepping stone to successful TV careers.

He mentioned people like vlogger Moshe Ndiki, who has since bagged presenting and acting gigs on big productions, as proof that talent and hard work will get you anything you want in life.

The popular vlogger kicked off 2018 with a bang as Fanta's teen marketing director and was recently announced as a host on e.tv's youth show Craz-e World Live, as well as, VOOV TV's new show VOOV TV's new show.

"It's actually a lot and very overwhelming. When you are busy working and knocking on doors, sometimes you forget how amazing it's going to feel when that door finally opens. I've literally had to break down a lot of doors, I have fought my way into this industry and I will fight to stay."

Lasizwe said all the doors that have opened were validation that there was space for him in the industry. He said there was more to expect from him, however the announcement would make itself.

"Never announce your plans, let you plans announce themselves."