SNAPS: Khloé Kardashian shows off her baby bump in sultry photoshoot

After trying to keep news of her pregnancy out of the spotlight, Khloé Kardashian has u-turned and treated fans to a glimpse into her journey.

Taking to Instagram, Khloé revealed that she is 29 weeks pregnant and shared pictures of her growing baby bump from a recent photoshoot.

Dressed in a beige bodysuit with a sheer silver kimono, Koko looked every bit a glowing mama-to-be.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Khloe said she was enjoying the journey so far.

"Well, now that there's more of a bump, there's a transitional period…a different shape. You're wider… So I'm embracing it now. You really do feel so feminine and maternal," she said.

Khloé said that baby names were a constant discussion among her friends and family members at the moment.

The reality star also shared a rare picture of her and her little sister, Kylie Jenner who welcomed her little girl on February 1.

"Congratulations my sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it."

In a separate post, Kylie revealed that she and her baby daddy, Travis Scott named their little girl, Stormi Webster.