SNAPS: Khloé Kardashian shows off her baby bump in sultry photoshoot

07 February 2018 - 14:10 By Karishma Thakurdin
Khloé Kardashian is embracing every moment of her pregnancy.
Image: Bang Showbiz

After trying to keep news of her pregnancy out of the spotlight, Khloé Kardashian has u-turned and treated fans to a glimpse into her journey. 

Taking to Instagram, Khloé revealed that she is 29 weeks pregnant and shared pictures of her growing baby bump from a recent photoshoot. 

Dressed in a beige bodysuit with a sheer silver kimono, Koko looked every bit a glowing mama-to-be. 

Speaking to Daily Mail, Khloe said she was enjoying the journey so far. 

"Well, now that there's more of a bump, there's a transitional period…a different shape. You're wider… So I'm embracing it now. You really do feel so feminine and maternal," she said.

Khloé said that baby names were a constant discussion among her friends and family members at the moment. 

The reality star also shared a rare picture of her and her little sister, Kylie Jenner who welcomed her little girl on February 1. 

"Congratulations my sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it." 

In a separate post, Kylie revealed that she and her baby daddy, Travis Scott named their little girl, Stormi Webster. 

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

