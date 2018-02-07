'Totes over it!'- Twitter is tired of Yim Lo's school dropouts
Twitter is fed up with almost every second person approaching reality shows to confess about dropping out of school without their parents' knowledge.
Viewers realised much to their frustration that Dineo Ranaka's show Yim Lo, and many others like Big Secret, has seen more people confess about dropping out of school and spending the school fees on things their parents knew nothing about.
In last night's episode, Terror, confessed to his family that after "losing interest in school" he took the money they sent for fees and "invested" in a rapping career.
Although his family's reaction was surprisingly calm, most tweeps were not impressed.
Viewers tweeted that young people insist on breaking their parents' hearts and wasting their hard-earned money in the process.
Twitter expressed their feelings through memes:
Aunty wants to slap him back to uj #Yimlo pic.twitter.com/qmo5WNu1JM— Teeks (@Tumikay_) February 6, 2018
Yazi nizofa guys! Your mothers are busy cleaning up after people in Scotland, sacrificing their lives to make a living to send you to school so you can have a decent life and you decide to chow school fees and be a musician #YimLo pic.twitter.com/MErX3QbWo3— Esther Moloi (@Estherscripts) February 6, 2018
So this dude takes money from parents athi uya eskolweni and used the money for his music dreams #Yimlo pic.twitter.com/jJ5GKgW5O3— Ntesh Matika (@20162dream) February 6, 2018
The was a time when I thought about quitting varsity , but jus the thought of giving my a heartAttack made me to complete my studies . I love her so much .. I just couldn't hurt her that way . 😩😩 #yimlo pic.twitter.com/7vqOZd97hN— ✨✨KhweziLomso✨✨ (@Bongani_XabaA) February 6, 2018
This show is a light #PleaseStepIn #YimLo pic.twitter.com/ETfiAUZYuV— Tumi (@telltumi) February 6, 2018
#YimLo maar parents, they will check your progress report from grade R to Matric maar as soon as you're in tertiary they step back. Mina if I'm paying fees for you I want to know how you doing. A year and a half a ja school fees! pic.twitter.com/YsUho0aSkY— Madibest💅💜 (@MadiBestest) February 6, 2018
Tjo Terror's family is sooooo chilled I swear if it was mine Pots and Pans were going to fly!!!— Martha 🌴 (@Martha_KingM2) February 6, 2018
#yimlo pic.twitter.com/Lb7BpLL1sb
The aunts waiting for Dineo Ranaka to leave #Yimlo pic.twitter.com/pmXWXeGfse— NdinguLubz{TheDJ}🎧 (@Lubz_Dj) February 6, 2018
#yimlo shows that our parents expect a lot from us.. even though it's beyond our capability— Zandile Baloyi💫 (@Zaza_Bee24) February 6, 2018
And never give us a platform to express what we want pic.twitter.com/jzN6L45YO0
#yimlo Black families and forcing kids to pursue what they feel is right. pic.twitter.com/uO376jbsME— Tshepï🌹 (@TlotliTshey) February 6, 2018
We should pray for parents to find a balance between guiding their children and yet still help them maintain their independence. I've across a couple of stories of teenagers either committing suicide or coming close to it because of this issue. #Yimlo pic.twitter.com/xsxlCAdu9T— Simon Kubeka (@God_Is_Love_566) February 6, 2018
I'm just sitting here shocked at how calm Terror's aunties are after his revelation....some of us wouldn't HV sat that close 😂😂😂😂#Yimlo pic.twitter.com/hByc2iJAhQ— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) February 6, 2018
