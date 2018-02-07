'Totes over it!'- Twitter is tired of Yim Lo's school dropouts

Twitter is fed up with almost every second person approaching reality shows to confess about dropping out of school without their parents' knowledge.

Viewers realised much to their frustration that Dineo Ranaka's show Yim Lo, and many others like Big Secret, has seen more people confess about dropping out of school and spending the school fees on things their parents knew nothing about.

In last night's episode, Terror, confessed to his family that after "losing interest in school" he took the money they sent for fees and "invested" in a rapping career.

Although his family's reaction was surprisingly calm, most tweeps were not impressed.

Viewers tweeted that young people insist on breaking their parents' hearts and wasting their hard-earned money in the process.

Twitter expressed their feelings through memes: