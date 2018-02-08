TshisaLIVE

#BaeGoals: Moneoa's bae buys her a Range Rover

08 February 2018 - 10:27 By Chrizelda Kekana
Songstress Moneoa's bae gifted her with some pretty expensive wheels.
Image: Voia Instagram

While your bae's are still trying to decide on whether to get you chocolates or flowers for Valentine's Day, Moneoa's mysterious man went and set the bar somewhere near the clouds as he bought the singer a Range Rover.

Moneoa, clearly unable to hold back her excitement, took to social media to share a snap of her new set of wheels.

The Range Rover, which appears to be the Range Rover Evoque, costs just over R700,000 if brand new.

Although Moneo had previously shared that she had been single "for a long time" on her social media, she revealed late last year that she had found love again. 

During her performance on JR's Feel Good Live Sessions, the singer revealed that she is in a new relationship that inspired a new song called Kuthi.

"Kuthi was my most recent song, actually. I wrote that song I think about three-four weeks ago. And we just practiced it with the band in studio. So it's new, I haven't gone to studio for it, like a recording studio. But yeah, the song was just based on love, a new found love." 

She said she wrote the song to reflect her current love and felt she deserves the happiness. 

"I'm in the happiest relationship I've ever been in in my life and I was inspired to write about it." 

We are totes jelly! 

