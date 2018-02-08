Chicco Twala on Senzo claims: If my son pulled the trigger I would've pushed for him to go to jail

"It wasn't missing. My firearm is always with me. I got it in 1989 and it is always in my face."

He said he received a call from a crying Kelly on the day Senzo was shot and killed.

"I rushed to the house. I found Kelly, Longwe and another childhood friend of Senzos. Senzo was lying there. They said two guys came in and wanted to rob them. I don't want to talk on behalf of Longwe. He's an adult. I want to talk about my part."

Chicco said that even if his son had pulled the trigger, he would want justice to be served.

"If Longwe had killed Senzo, I promise you Masechaba, I would be the first person to act. I don't care. He's my son. But if he killed Senzo, I would have pushed for him to go to jail. Leave me out of this thing. I wasn't there."

Chicco admitted that police did ask him for his gun after they too heard rumours of his alleged involvement. He said he handed it in for ballistics tests and it was later returned.

"They took my firearm and about four weeks later they said my gun is not the one."

In an interview on Monday on Metro FM Sam Meyiwa again insisted that there had been a cover-up.

"The people who were present when my son was shot are causing me so much pain. They know who killed Senzo but they are keeping quiet. Senzo was a breadwinner. He supported the family and now we are suffering,"