Gail and Kabelo Mabalane welcome baby Khumo

08 February 2018 - 09:06 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Mabalane's have added a baby boy to their brood.
The Mabalane's have welcomed their second born bundle of joy and they have named him Khumo.

Kabelo and Gail Mabalane, who already have two-year-old Zoe, announced the newest addition to their family had arrived a week ago on January 31.

Gail previously TshisaLIVE that they were both incredibly excited to welcome their baby boy and they were more relaxed this time around.

"You expect that after having your first baby that it will be the same, but this is a new baby, and a new adventure. I think we are better prepared for it now. We know more and are more relaxed," she said. 

Although the cute baby snap only shows Khumo's hand, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.

