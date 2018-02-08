IN MEMES: Uyang'thanda Na's Lebo dumps bae after finding new love

Who said professing your love to your crush doesn't pay off?Uyang'thanda Na bachelor Lazarus decided to take his shot and confess his love to Lebo this week, only for his crush to announce that she was game and would dump her bae.

Lazarus has been friends with Lebo for some time but was low-key wanting to get into a relationship with her.

Despite Lebo already having a bae, Lazarus decided to seize the moment and bring her onto the popular dating show to confess his feelings for her.

While early predictions were that she would say no, she surprised the nation by agreeing to date Lazarus.

Viewers of the show were shocked when she responded to questions about her relationship status by declaring she would get rid of her bae.

They took to Twitter share their feelings on the drama and also question whether she had only agreed to date Lazarus because she was on TV.