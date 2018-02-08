IN MEMES: Uyang'thanda Na's Lebo dumps bae after finding new love
Who said professing your love to your crush doesn't pay off?Uyang'thanda Na bachelor Lazarus decided to take his shot and confess his love to Lebo this week, only for his crush to announce that she was game and would dump her bae.
Lazarus has been friends with Lebo for some time but was low-key wanting to get into a relationship with her.
Despite Lebo already having a bae, Lazarus decided to seize the moment and bring her onto the popular dating show to confess his feelings for her.
While early predictions were that she would say no, she surprised the nation by agreeing to date Lazarus.
Viewers of the show were shocked when she responded to questions about her relationship status by declaring she would get rid of her bae.
They took to Twitter share their feelings on the drama and also question whether she had only agreed to date Lazarus because she was on TV.
Boyfriend of the girl on #Uyangthanda Na ? tonight pic.twitter.com/JJKoBDUrRe— Musa Jula (@jula_musa) February 7, 2018
So Lebo just dumped her boyfriend on national TV?— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) February 7, 2018
#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/tLL8iwaPfJ
#UyangthandaNa so vele Lebo yamdumper uboyfriend pic.twitter.com/4RE0A8EFA2— kwanda lindokuhle (@kwanda_ndo) February 7, 2018
I'm not sure if Lebo said yes on purpose or it's because of the camera's #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/KJSo2Ld3Fi— 💃Ja3u1ani RPG 7💃 (@JaMjmmokoena) February 7, 2018
#Uyangthandana never try to understand women. Women understand women. They Lahla eTV unye. Look at Lebo. Look at Lebo's boyfriend. Look at Lazarus. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jvz752WNly— ✊ PAPA NTWANANO ✊ (@djmfups) February 7, 2018
Fans were rolling with laughter after the show's host Moshe Ndiki compared Lazarus' feelings like a four year degree.
🙆"His feelings are like a degree.... 4 years" 😂😂 🙌@MosheNdiki #Uyangthandana— #MadMind 🎵🎶 (@yandisa_sa) February 7, 2018
#Uyangthandana Moshe kills me 😂😂😂 athi uguys feelings are like a university degree pic.twitter.com/gPpyE0m1JF— Bridgette Malungani (@miss_gee_bae) February 7, 2018
@MosheNdiki athi the feelings are like a university degree , yazi im dead bafwethu😂😂😂😂#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/ZbPFXNGlXU— ❤Bbw❤ (@princess_tlholo) February 7, 2018
While others were just entertained at Lebo claiming her favourite hobby was sleeping- something we all can relate to.
#uyangthanda'na— Clara. (@Clara_twinkles) February 7, 2018
"Tell us some of your hobbies.. Things you do"
"I like watching tv"... "Or sleeping".
Yess gerl pic.twitter.com/DF9PCnZXQ8
Tell me ur hobbies ?— Boikanyo (@nthako87) February 7, 2018
Answer: I watch tv n sleep 🤣🤣😂🤣🤣 amen , this chick look lost struu #UyangthandaNa
