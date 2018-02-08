TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Uyang'thanda Na's Lebo dumps bae after finding new love

08 February 2018 - 09:05 By Kyle Zeeman
Lebo was surprised that Lazarus brought her on the show but eventually agreed to date him.
Lebo was surprised that Lazarus brought her on the show but eventually agreed to date him.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Who said professing your love to your crush doesn't pay off?Uyang'thanda Na bachelor  Lazarus decided to take his shot and confess his love to Lebo this week, only for his crush to announce that she was game and would dump her bae.

Lazarus has been friends with Lebo for some time but was low-key wanting to get into a relationship with her.

Despite Lebo already having a bae, Lazarus decided to seize the moment and bring her onto the popular dating show to confess his feelings for her.

While early predictions were that she would say no, she surprised the nation by agreeing to date Lazarus.

Viewers of the show were shocked when she responded to questions about her relationship status by declaring she would get rid of her bae.

They took to Twitter share their feelings on the drama and also question whether she had only agreed to date Lazarus because she was on TV.

Fans were rolling with laughter after the show's host Moshe Ndiki compared Lazarus' feelings like a four year degree.

While others were just entertained at Lebo claiming her favourite hobby was sleeping- something we all can relate to.

'It's hard to move on' - Vusi Nova talks being single

While a break-up is one of the most painful experiences to go through, many people like Vusi Nova are more daunted by the concept of having to start ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

'Khanyi's the reason I started but I've now pioneered a culture' - Lasizwe

Despite having a famous sister, Lasizwe has done a great job of paving a way for himself in the entertainment industry and the vlogger is happy to ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

OPINION | Inxeba: What are we really angry about?

According to African culture, I am one of the people who should not have an opinion on the anger or lack thereof that the controversial film Inxeba ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Thami Shobede describes himself as 'slightly single'

It's the month of love and while people are cooking up Valentine's Day ideas, musician Thami Shobede has described his relationship status as ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Pastor Mboro: Day zero in Cape Town postponed because of my prayer

Pastor Mboro has called on South Africans to join him in prayer for rain in Cape Town, after he embarked on a 90-day prayer last Friday. 
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Loyiso Bala calls for Inxeba to be banned, Twitter roasts him TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. Da L.E.S' all white pool party was a lituation & a half! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I made it out alive' - Emtee lashes out at Xhosa initiation 'snitches' TshisaLIVE
  5. He's a dad again! Julius Malema welcomes baby Kopano TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X