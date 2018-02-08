'It's hard to move on' - Vusi Nova talks being single

While a break-up is one of the most painful experiences to go through, many people like Vusi Nova are more daunted by the concept of having to start over with someone new.

The Thandiwe hitmaker told TshisaLIVE that he was currently single and explained that it was because he couldn't help but compare prospective partners to his old flame.

"I am single right now. I had a person for a whole five years but we broke up. It's hard to find someone else, especially when you are so used to a certain person. I just need to stop comparing people to my ex, because I think that's my main issue."

He said he didn't like the fact that he might have to "date a couple of people" before he meets his soul mate. He added that he really hates being single because he believes life is meant to be shared.

"My ideal partner is someone beautiful. I know people always say we shouldn't look at physical appearance, but I think that's bull. I want an extremely beautiful person but most importantly, a goal driven person I can build with."

Vusi also shared some quick love facts with us:

What is love?

Yoh, this is difficult question, there's so much to say. But for me, its always been around me. We can't live without it and everything I do is fuelled by love.

Most outrageous thing you've done because of love?

I don't think I want to be totally honest here. (Laughs) Going back to a person who broke my heart.

Most romantic gesture?

A romantic getaway to a very romantic place.

Deal breaker in a relationship?

A person who has no ambition or drive.

Do you hear wedding bells in the near future?

I thought I was ready, but things didn't work out so...

Ultimate baecation destination?

Paris.

Ultimate love song?

Thandiwe by Vusi Nova. Yes it's my song. But it's my ultimate love song because of the space I was in when I wrote it. I really missed my person and I poured my heart into the song.

Best on screen couple?

Hands down, Sechaba and Lerato from Isidingo. They are couple goals for sure.

Perfect date?

My house or anywhere for that matter. As long as its just the two of us. Quality time with my partner is a perfect date.

Best Valentine's memory?

Singing and helping make the day special for other people.

Vusi will be joining artist including Thami and Ntando at the Evening of Love concert on February 14.