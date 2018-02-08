Our top 3 touching moments from Zinhle’s reality show

Last night marked the last episode of the debut season of DJ Zinhle's reality show and the DJ and her fans seemed emotional as they reflected on the amazing things the show did for the participants.

The show focuses on DJ Zinhle and her team’s attempts to help women with social issues, such as unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and crime.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of its premiere on SABC 1, DJ Zinhle said she was nervous to see how fans would react to the show.

"I am excited but I am also very nervous because this deals with real issues and I hope that we can genuinely change people's lives with the show," she said.

Many episode later, both Zinhle and fans looked back on the journey with pride, having helped young women from her village.

Here are some of the stand out people from the show that fans remembered.

Zama sniffed glue to escape a turbulent reality and DJ Zinhle and the team stepped in.