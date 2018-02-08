TshisaLIVE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka on Nollywood comedy debut: We need to laugh more

08 February 2018 - 12:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Yvonne Chaka Chaka will be starring in an international comedy set to hit cinemas next month.
As one of the most recognised and celebrated icons in South Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka can afford to pick and choose her projects. So when she was approached in L.A with the chance to be in a Pan-African comedy she jumped at the chance.

Yvonne has used her influence and voice for decades as an advocate for the continent but told TshisaLIVE that she took on her new role in the upcoming film Johnny Just Come to teach Africans that it was important to laugh.

"I was approached by the film's producers when I was in L.A for the BET Awards. I asked them to send me a script so that I could see if it resonated with me. I accepted the opportunity because with so much negativity in Africa - murder, war, famine and death -  it is important that we learn to laugh."

Yvonne was given the freedom to craft her own role in the comedy, and the star chose to play a psychologist.

"I just came back from America, I had new hair and a new role. It was a new chapter for me. I chose this role because it resonated with me and I will only choose something that resonates or shares a lesson."

Singer-songwriter Yvonne Chaka Chaka attended Bra Hugh Masekela’s memorial.
Yvonne will star alongside Vusi Kunene, Joey Rasdien, Cedric Fourie, Thuso Mbedu, Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwo and Thando Thabethe in the film, which will be released on March 16.

She paid tribute to the cast and predicted it would be one of the funniest films to come out of Africa this year.

"I mean, it has Joey Rasdien in it. Joey makes me laugh every time I watch him. It was an honour to be a part of the film and even more to act alongside such actors." 

