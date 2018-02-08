TshisaLIVE

Zizipho Buti: 'There's talent in Cape Town and it's time to represent'

08 February 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Fresh-faced Zizipho Buti is one to look out for in the acting industry.
Image: Via Instagram

The industry has seen a steady increase in new faces emerge, but Nkululeko actress Zizipho Buti says it hasn't been an open door for Cape Town talent.

The actress, who made her debut on the new Mzansi Magic drama, told TshisaLIVE that she aimed to leave an impression in the industry and proudly represent Cape Town talent.

"The first comments I got from people at home was how glad they were to have local people tell the story in Khayelitsha. We all eventually move to Joburg and often forget to make sure we shift the focus to stories and talent we left in Cape Town."

Zizipho said because the scene in Cape Town is considered to be "slow" people often ignored the fact that the Eastern Cape was filled with talented artists.

The 22-year-old said she always knew she wanted to act, however it took some convincing to get her mother on board and she knew she had to impress to convince the world of her skills.

The actress said Nkululeko was just the confirmation her mother needed that acting was not only a hobby but a passion.

"My mother wanted me to be a lawyer but I've found my calling. She associated acting with starving artists, but I am glad my passion burnt enough to make her believe in me, because seeing her beam with pride every time I have a scene on TV brings me joy."

Zizipho said she was raised by her mother, who ensured she had everything she needed, even if she had to miss out on luxuries.

