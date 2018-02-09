Babes' Black Panther song: She sings kikirikiki and, oh, it features Mampintsha

As if Mzansi didn't have enough drama with Zuma's future and allegations around Senzo Meyiwa's murder, Babes Wodumo has had the nation shook with a single she recorded for the Black Panther film soundtrack.

Fans were looking forward to finally hearing Babes without her boss Mampintsha after seeing a track listing for the album late last week. Sadly, like most things in Mzansi at the moment, it was not to be, with Mampintsha sneaking his way onto the track to provide backing vocals.

Twitter fans were not impressed and flooded social media with questions asking how the heck this happened!