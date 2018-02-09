Babes' Black Panther song: She sings kikirikiki and, oh, it features Mampintsha
As if Mzansi didn't have enough drama with Zuma's future and allegations around Senzo Meyiwa's murder, Babes Wodumo has had the nation shook with a single she recorded for the Black Panther film soundtrack.
Fans were looking forward to finally hearing Babes without her boss Mampintsha after seeing a track listing for the album late last week. Sadly, like most things in Mzansi at the moment, it was not to be, with Mampintsha sneaking his way onto the track to provide backing vocals.
Twitter fans were not impressed and flooded social media with questions asking how the heck this happened!
It’s a Friday and I woke up to find that babes wodumo is a duo 💔 pic.twitter.com/gLGszlUa3M— black vito ✨🔥 (@rantshabi1) February 9, 2018
mampintsha snuck onto this album. damn. if elon musk announced he was going to send babes wodumo to mars, mampintsha would somehow appear from behind a rock as the spaceship lands... pic.twitter.com/VGJkZi9AgS— mbappé ka sithayi (@comradesipho) February 9, 2018
"Babes" is plural tho.... not? 🤔🤔— MissTee☕️ othand'i Wine🍷 (@MissTee_) February 9, 2018
So Bongekile is 1 Babe, & Mampintsha is the other Babe. & Together they are BabeS Wodumo.
Why are we tryna complicate things? 💁🏾♀️😒
How the hell did Mampintsha manage to worm his way into Babes Wodumo's #BlackPanther sound track!? 😕😕— Melanin MasterPiece (@AlinahSoetsang) February 9, 2018
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5Gpl25BL4B
Apparently Babes is "Babes wodumo" & wodumo is "Mampintsha" 😂😂.....Babes Wodumo duo. https://t.co/9eR3pHojnE— Msana ka Kgari ♡ (@khumii_rhys) February 9, 2018
So Babes Wodumo is a duo pic.twitter.com/BhsHP5md6N— DistructionBoyz 👑 (@Thabiso_ndi) February 9, 2018
Many were less impressed by the fact that Babe's lyrics on the track can basically be summarised into two phrases: "oh my word" and "kikiritiki".
Can we get subtitles over here?
Did babes wodumo really have to sing abo kikirikiki on the international movie's sound track album? pic.twitter.com/1Uj31dj5EF— Iviwe!😍💦 (@MhlabaiReloaded) February 9, 2018
Babes Wodumo was also surprised that Babes Wodumo is a Duo hence "Oh My word Oh My Gosh" pic.twitter.com/9bzGk1CIvC— I DON'T LOOK LIKE TELLAMAN (@Aysap_) February 9, 2018
Babes Wodumo's verse on Redemption🎶. 🙆— 26 FEBRUARY.🍰🎈 (@LeeRay_99) February 9, 2018
ohh my word , ohh my gosh
Everybody say kikirikiki pic.twitter.com/DAQA4LCt9T
Oh my gosh oh my word 🎶🎶 Babes Wodumo issa legend guys 😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5gYNssE3pY— Ska mphaphela tuu (@Mo_Rego) February 9, 2018
Babes Wodumo’s lyrics on Redemption pic.twitter.com/GByHMKtGcD— Menzi 👓 Ngcobo (@MrMenziN) February 9, 2018
If you haven't yet heard what all the fuss is about, put your earphones on and give it a listen below.
#Zacari - Redemption feat. Babes Wodumo#blackpanther album pic.twitter.com/ra601i0ure— Mo One Ent. (@mo1_ent) February 9, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE