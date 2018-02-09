TshisaLIVE

Babes' Black Panther song: She sings kikirikiki and, oh, it features Mampintsha

09 February 2018 - 13:38 By Kyle Zeeman
Babes Wodumo's song on the Black Panther film soundtrack has got Mzansi talking.
Image: Via Instagram

As if Mzansi didn't have enough drama with Zuma's future and allegations around Senzo Meyiwa's murder, Babes Wodumo has had the nation shook with a single she recorded for the Black Panther film soundtrack.

Fans were looking forward to finally hearing Babes without her boss Mampintsha after seeing a track listing for the album late last week. Sadly, like most things in Mzansi at the moment, it was not to be, with Mampintsha sneaking his way onto the track to provide backing vocals.

Twitter fans were not impressed and flooded social media with questions asking how the heck this happened!

Many were less impressed by the fact that Babe's lyrics on the track can basically be summarised into two phrases: "oh my word" and "kikiritiki".

Can we get subtitles over here?

If you haven't yet heard what all the fuss is about, put your earphones on and give it a listen below.

