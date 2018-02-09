Longwe Twala speaks out on Senzo: How could I murder my goalkeeper?

Chicco Twala's son Longwe has addressed allegations that he killed former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, telling the nation that he would not kill a man he loved and admired so much.

A parody Twitter account @AdvBarryRoux claimed over the weekend that both Longwe had killed Senzo and his father had been involved in a cover-up. The account has not been verified and is considered to produce fake news.

After a drama-filled week where Senzo's father Sam and Chicco made explosive comments about the case, Longwe was on Metro FM on Thursday to try and clear his name.

He denied that he killed Senzo and said he was upset that he was being accused of being the triggerman.

"I am saddened that my own people would do this to me. It was a murder gone wrong. I am an Orlando Pirates supporter myself. How could I murder my own goalkeeper? How can I murder Senzo in front of his best friend without him coming out to get me in jail. It doesn't make sense."

Fans were quick to point out an inconsistency in his story. Longwe said he ran out the house and left his phone behind. Later in the interview he said the gunmen did not have his phone as it was in his pocket.

He also denied that he and Kelly were on drugs at the time and insisted that he did not have his father's gun on that night.

"My father is a very powerful man. He has a lot to protect, but he doesn't walk around with bodyguards. He walks around with his gun 24/7. He would never make the mistake of leaving his gun anywhere. He always has his gun with him."

In an earlier interview on Metro FM, Chicco said that even if his son had pulled the trigger, he would want justice to be served.

"If Longwe had killed Senzo, I promise you Masechaba, I would be the first person to act. I don't care. He's my son. But if he killed Senzo, I would have pushed for him to go to jail. Leave me out of this thing. I wasn't there."

Listen to the full audio of the interview below.