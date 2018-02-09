TshisaLIVE

Polygamist Musa says MaYeni asked for divorce because she 'isn't happy'

09 February 2018 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
MaYeni of Uthando Nes'thembu is apparently not happy with the polygamous set up anymore.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter

Polygamist Musa Mseleku has confirmed that his second wife MaYeni did ask for a divorce and although he couldn't go into detail, he's revealed that his second wife said she was not happy with their polygamous relationship.

While Uthando Nes'thembu never fails to get Twitter talking, it was the sneak peek into next week's episode which left a question mark with fans. In what looks like a tense conversation, MaYeni was seen asking Musa for a divorce.

Bound by his contract with Mzansi Magic not to reveal too much for the sake of the show, Musa said all he could say was that MaYeni asked for a divorce.

"I can't really comment until everything is revealed in the show. It was really a bombshell for all of us. But what can I say? I guess it's one of those things. It is a reality show so nothing is staged. She said she's not happy. Her reasons were that she's not happy and things are not okay, but people have to wait to see how everything unfolds," Musa told TshisaLIVE.

Musa has four wives (MaCele, MaKhumalo, MaNgwabe and MaYeni)  said the family was also shocked and confused about MaYeni's divorce request.

"I was as shocked as everyone to find out that MaYeni is filling for a divorce. I don't even know what to say. The whole family was left very confused but people will see how it as the show goes. She will reveal her reasons and we will take it from there."

