TshisaLIVE

Nakhane Touré : I knew I would be a nomad. I didn't know it would be tied to my dreams

10 February 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Musician Nakhane Touré celebrated his 30th birthday recently.
Musician Nakhane Touré celebrated his 30th birthday recently.
Image: Supplied

Actor Nakhane Touré recently celebrated his 30th birthday and did some major reflection. He has just moved to London and said he has decided to drop Touré .

"My mother named me Nakhane as a sub to the fighting that was happening in our family. Proper isiXhosa - Zenakhane. Build each other up. I fucking love my name. That’s why I don’t need Toure anymore."

He celebrated his birthday at the same time as the film, Inxeba (The Wound) played across cinemas in South Africa.

The actor has previously spoken about the death threats he received, and as cinemas were shut down as a result of similar threats, Nakhane was only about the positive vibes.

Most read

  1. Chicco on Senzo's death: I am not buying the story about the robbery TshisaLIVE
  2. Chicco Twala on Senzo claims: If my son pulled the trigger I would've pushed ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Polygamist Musa says MaYeni asked for divorce because she 'isn't happy' TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  5. Skeem Saam's Leshole: People think they own me TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
#Zexit- South Africans have a laugh at the expense of Jacob Zuma
X