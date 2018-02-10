Nakhane Touré : I knew I would be a nomad. I didn't know it would be tied to my dreams
Actor Nakhane Touré recently celebrated his 30th birthday and did some major reflection. He has just moved to London and said he has decided to drop Touré .
"My mother named me Nakhane as a sub to the fighting that was happening in our family. Proper isiXhosa - Zenakhane. Build each other up. I fucking love my name. That’s why I don’t need Toure anymore."
He celebrated his birthday at the same time as the film, Inxeba (The Wound) played across cinemas in South Africa.
The actor has previously spoken about the death threats he received, and as cinemas were shut down as a result of similar threats, Nakhane was only about the positive vibes.
On the Eurostar from Paris to London, where I will settle, and I’m thinking about what I learnt last year:— NAKHANE (@nakhaneofficial) February 4, 2018
The art of collaboration and letting go. I’m no longer afraid to allow people I trust into my world and for them to teach and help me become better at what I do.
Arrived and settled in my new home. London is freezing. pic.twitter.com/AlcjL3vbEJ— NAKHANE (@nakhaneofficial) February 4, 2018
Spent today in https://t.co/9YQtDuvVFW I’m in a restaurant in Paris having dinner by myself (by choice - cancelled plans),stunned I’m alive.knew that I would be a nomad,didn’t know it would be tied to my dreams.I’m grateful for every loving person I’ve ever met (IRL or virtually)— NAKHANE (@nakhaneofficial) February 3, 2018
