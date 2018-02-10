Swoon! Rolene Strauss & her hubby are goals

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss and her hubby D'Niel recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary and she couldn't stop gushing over her man.

Taking to social media, Rolene gave fans a glimpse into the way her hubby makes her heart dance.

"Until this day you’ve always made me feel like a princess. You’ve let me go to live my dream, cheering me on from behind the scenes.



"Thank you for life, for love, for mentorship and for unconditionally supporting me in everything I do."

Swoon!