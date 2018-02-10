Swoon! Rolene Strauss & her hubby are goals
10 February 2018 - 14:00
Former Miss World Rolene Strauss and her hubby D'Niel recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary and she couldn't stop gushing over her man.
Taking to social media, Rolene gave fans a glimpse into the way her hubby makes her heart dance.
"Until this day you’ve always made me feel like a princess. You’ve let me go to live my dream, cheering me on from behind the scenes.
"Thank you for life, for love, for mentorship and for unconditionally supporting me in everything I do."
Swoon!
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE