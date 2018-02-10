TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Unathi's intimate video to her kids

10 February 2018 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Unathi Msengana's children were super proud when she climbed up Mount Kilimanjaro.
Unathi Msengana's children were super proud when she climbed up Mount Kilimanjaro.
Image: Via Instagram

Two weeks ago Unathi Msengana fulfilled one of her most personal missions - reaching the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. 

No matter how much time passes, it's an experience that will stay with her for a long time to come. 

Taking to Instagram, Unathi shared an emotional video that she sent to her children when she reached the top of the mountain. 

She said she made the intimate video to keep them a part of her journey. 

"The pride in their eyes when I got home was so beautiful. They want to go soon," she said. 

Shortly after she summited the mountain, the Idols SA judge described the nine-day journey as an emotional experience. 

WATCH: Here's why Nadia Nakai called someone a 'dumb b***h'

Fam, if one thing is clear from rapper Nadia Nakai's web series, it's that you don't want to get on her bad side because she doesn't hold back.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Lerato Kganyago: Everything that matters is finally falling into place

It's been almost a decade since Lerato Kganyago has been in the industry and now she has bagged her first SAFTA nod, telling TshisaLIVE that she is ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

David Phetoe's family fight to keep politics out of his funeral

The family of late acting veteran David Phetoe are adamant that they don't want politicians to hijack the star's funeral this week, telling ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Brenda Mtambo on health challenges: I'm perfectly fine now

Afro-pop songstress Brenda Mtambo has shaken off her previous health challenges to once again record and perform, telling TshisaLIVE that she is ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Chicco on Senzo's death: I am not buying the story about the robbery TshisaLIVE
  2. Chicco Twala on Senzo claims: If my son pulled the trigger I would've pushed ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Polygamist Musa says MaYeni asked for divorce because she 'isn't happy' TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  5. Skeem Saam's Leshole: People think they own me TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
#Zexit- South Africans have a laugh at the expense of Jacob Zuma
X