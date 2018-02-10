WATCH: Unathi's intimate video to her kids

Two weeks ago Unathi Msengana fulfilled one of her most personal missions - reaching the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro.

No matter how much time passes, it's an experience that will stay with her for a long time to come.

Taking to Instagram, Unathi shared an emotional video that she sent to her children when she reached the top of the mountain.

She said she made the intimate video to keep them a part of her journey.

"The pride in their eyes when I got home was so beautiful. They want to go soon," she said.

Shortly after she summited the mountain, the Idols SA judge described the nine-day journey as an emotional experience.