SNAPS: Zoleka Mandela takes Kuala Lumpur
Zoleka Mandela has been living her best life in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
But it hasn't been all all play for the motivational speaker.
Zoleka jetted off to the country a few days ago after she was invited to speak at the World Urban Forum.
In between raising awareness about road safety in honour of her daughter, Zenani, Zoleka has been enjoying exotic sights and food.
Here's a glimpse into her trip:
Graduation is on the 8th of March, please feel free to remind me when I struggle to lose the last few kilograms that I sabotaged my own diet? 🙈 Even if I convince you that the food in Kuala Lumpur hates me so much, it won't leave me alone and keeps bullying me to the point that I have to take matters into my own mouth NOT hands!!! 😂 This was dinner ... MO Curry Laska - Coconut broth, yellow noodles, chicken, tofu and shrimp ... #MrsBashalaInKualaLumpur #Malaysia #KualaLumpur #MoCurryLaska #MalaysianCuisine
There I was minding my own business when we discovered a fleet of Food trucks just outside the hotel we're staying in. The plan was to go the convention center to sort out my accreditation for tomorrow's conference NOT to EAT this! 😂 Guys, how many calories are there in 3 CHURROS and the caramel sauce I dipped them in? 😬 I may as well have just eaten a cup of sugar instead and washed it down with oil because it's literally the same thing!!! I'll have to work out again after going over my speech for the millionth time, my nerves ... 🙈 #MrsBashalaInKualaLumpur #Malaysia #KualaLumpur #UrbanStreetFood #Churros
It's 17:25 here in Kuala Lumpur and about 33 degrees! This is home for the next 8 nights ... Have my outfits that Sarah made me that are ready for 3 of my upcoming events, still need to shop for cosmetics later today - ALL my lipsticks, make up brushes and eyeshadow were stolen on my trip back to JHB from Copenhagen in December! 😢 Need to go over my speech a million times, I'm so nervous!!! 🙈 Anyway ... Happy Saturday, beloveds!!! 😘 #MrsBashalaInKualaLumpur #KualaLumpur #Malaysia
