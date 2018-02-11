WATCH: South African youngsters get their general knowledge tested. And fail

An informal general knowledge test was given to South African matric students during their 2017 December holiday and the results are worse than you think.

Dennis Ngango went to rage 2017 and asked some of the young folk there about SA and the world.

Sadly, the interviewees didn't know what the colour on the top of SA's flag is, who is the minister of finance and couldn't answer if Lesotho is a province or country.

We're doomed!