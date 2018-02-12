DMF IN MEMES: Can men with dreads really be trusted?
Stylist, model and socialite Sphamandla was the latest bachelor to look for love on popular dating reality show Date My Family, but was dragged on social media for his 'unkempt' appearance and laid back attitude.
Sphamandla had fans glued to their TV sets from the moment he hit the screens, with users immediately critiquing his dreads and comparing them to chicken feet and Lucky Dube.
Don't touch my hair!— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) February 9, 2018
Will Sphamandla find love on #DMFMzansi this Sunday?
He was labelled everything from a rasta to a hobo, with many suggesting he could not be trusted.
That hair!! I'm not feeling Mr Date #DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/iASt4vkaz9— RT PINNED TWEET PLEASE (@Unathi_jam) February 11, 2018
Who else thinks of a Nyaopes when they look at this guy's hair #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/DtWMF7owxy— Kolobe Molobedu 🇿🇦 (@_BLACKMAN_M) February 11, 2018
I'm just feeling ichy by looking at his hair #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/bDbLAjsTl6— Simply$€££0⚽™ (@selloAP) February 11, 2018
Spha' hair...nah, not feeling it one bit! #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/8kCwOKJIZd— Lerato Africa (@LeratoLeDonga) February 11, 2018
😂😂😆😆😆you could live in Sphamandlas hair....if there isn't something living in there already.... #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/YKJqghyR4H— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) February 11, 2018
Is it me or that front part Of his hair looks like a chicken feet 😱😱 spice us wena spha we are your Runaways 🐓🐓🐓😊 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/4wGALD9jqv— ShoMadjozi's brother (@chrisreymond89) February 11, 2018
It's ok to have standards wena Sphamandla.— Nelly M ♓ (@RamatsobaneM) February 11, 2018
As long as u understand nathi we have our own. And definitely i know i don't want a guy with that kind of hair 😤😤😤 dirty.#DateMyFamily
Others came to his defence, lambasting users for being judgemental. They claimed there was nothing wrong with his look.
If you judge guys by their care-free African hair, one day you'll miss out on a 'Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi or Adv Ngcukaitobi' type. Don't judge a book by its cover #DateMyFamily— Silo🌺🍂 (@AusiSilo) February 11, 2018
Soooo, they are wearing other people's hair, but they don't like his natural hair...😏 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Y5HFCQXH1T— Drew.za (@TheDrewza) February 11, 2018
I'm saddened buy the post and comments about sphas hair the guy is a black African guy why is it when a black guy decides to keep his facial hair and hair its seen as dirty and disgusting but when white guys such as abo Leonardo DiCaprio keep thy hair its sexy why #DateMyFamily— Lihle Mzukwa (@Bianca66854560) February 12, 2018
Some girls be judging Spha’s hair while a wearing 2months old weave.. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/RFWx131nNN— Barnard Madiope (@barnard_madiope) February 11, 2018
Don't judge the book by its cover😌#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/JLqh8yv55U— Supreme🎋 (@Supreme_RSA) February 11, 2018
When you see ladies with fake ,horse tails and Peru/Brazil dead people's hair laughing at Spha's hairstyle which is original and african🤔🤔🤔🤔#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/hgNL3c13uW— Theledi Mokgahla (@ThelediMokgahl2) February 12, 2018
#DateMyFamily— TheBrokeBillionaire (@KgosiKevin) February 11, 2018
These people judged Spha by just looking at his hair and style..... Negro is smart and has a great personality.
There was also a bit of spice for one of Sphamandla's potential dates, Nonhle, who said she wanted a man who could spoil her with trips to Dubai.
Wayilahla by saying she wants a guy who will spoil her with trips to dubai😩😒 #DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/zehzOMguoJ— Enhle💜❤💛💙💚 (@MBALIE_G) February 11, 2018
#DMFMzansi I'm still not sure who was going to pay for Dubai...the forex trader or the boyfriend pic.twitter.com/tArPm3CWXL— Mncedi Nkosi (@Neds2) February 11, 2018
Forex Trader... But needs a guy to be taken to Dubai... #DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/jbYPCCHz4e— nəgusä nägäst (ንጉሠ ነገሥት) hizba nāñ takla māryām (@MajestyKagiso) February 11, 2018
If Nonhle want a trip to Dubai she must join this squad👇👇👇#DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/Y38huZL6ke— Siphiwe Shezi (@bhunuza) February 11, 2018
"I'm looking 4 a guy who'll spoil me with trips to dubai" Ghel date the Guptas & leave us alone #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/Pcy2ZVTBwa— Simply$€££0⚽™ (@selloAP) February 11, 2018
