DMF IN MEMES: Can men with dreads really be trusted?

12 February 2018 - 09:46 By Kyle Zeeman
Sphamandla had Date My Family viewers talking about his hairstyle and attitude.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Stylist, model and socialite Sphamandla was the latest bachelor to look for love on popular dating reality show Date My Family, but was dragged on social media for his 'unkempt' appearance and laid back attitude.

Sphamandla had fans glued to their TV sets from the moment he hit the screens, with users immediately critiquing his dreads and comparing them to chicken feet and Lucky Dube.

He was labelled everything from a rasta to a hobo, with many suggesting he could not be trusted.

Others came to his defence, lambasting users for being  judgemental. They claimed there was nothing wrong with his look.

There was also a bit of spice for one of Sphamandla's potential dates, Nonhle, who said she wanted a man who could spoil her with trips to Dubai.

