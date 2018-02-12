TshisaLIVE

Heavy K opens up about meeting the love of his life and pending nuptials

12 February 2018 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Heavy K and his fiance Ntombi Nguse plan to get married this month.
It seems Heavy K is on a winning streak, having produced multiple hits, bought his father a house and is getting ready marry the mother of his children, Ntombi Nguse, later this month.

Speaking to Drum, the producer and his wifey-to-be opened up about how they met and how the producer popped the question. Heavy said he set up everything in their home studio when Ntombi wasn't expecting it.

"I played her a song and I got on my knees and asked her to marry me. She never saw it coming," he said.

The pair explained that they met at a club in Grahamstown in 2014 and although he was smitten from the word go, Ntombi didn't make it easy on him. However, Ntombi "wasn't interested in dating a celeb and blew him off."

"I come from a stable family and my parents influenced the way I view women. They really loved each other and the girl I saw had something that reminded me of home."

The couple plan to have a civil ceremony this month and a wedding with all the trimmings in October.

In the meantime, Heavy K is set on producing more hits and recently released Sphum’ elokshini  featuring celebrated Durban vocalist Mondli Ngcobo.

Heavy K told TshisaLIVE he doesn't succumb to the pressure of "releasing hits," but instead  gives every song the necessary attention it requires.

"When I go to the studio, I give it my all. I know I am special because over the years, my brand has become associated with hits. When I make songs, people already expect a hit song with a message. It means a lot to me that I don't have to create 'bubblegum' or music that is too commercial to be celebrated. I'm very humbled by the the love that my songs have received."

His new album, titled Respect the Drumboss 2018, is set to be released later this year. 

