Inside Chris Matshaba's cancer battles: He tried his best to hide his pain

Former Motsweding FM radio presenter Chris Matshaba died on Saturday afternoon after losing his lengthy battle with cancer, just six months before his 40th birthday.

The star was rushed to a Johannesburg hospital last Monday but never returned home, his health deteriorating until he took his last breath this past weekend.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Matshaba family spokesperson Kabelo Mosito said the star had been diagnosed with cancer "a while ago" and had tried to keep a brave face while those around him sometimes lost hope.

"He was sick but he would always have a smile on his face. He was in and out of hospital but he always seemed to bounce back. He went into hospital on Monday and we thought he would be out soon."

Kabelo said Chris was surrounded by friends and family in his last moments and seemed at peace.

"We knew his condition was serious but he tried his best to hide his pain. His health was declining but he was always surrounded by family and friends so it wasn't a case of doctors calling is to tell us to come say goodbye. I think many of us knew (he was going to die) but we were just praying for some kind of miracle."

He leaves behind his wife and four children, between the ages of 19 and 8.

The radio star and businessman married Muvhango and Skeem Saam actress Tsholofelo Monedi in 2014. Kabelo said Tsholofelo was devastated by the news and was not speaking at the moment.

"She is obviously in shock and is shattered by the news. We all are. It is very difficult to lose someone you have loved for so long. He was her world and she is just trying to make sense of it all."

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was a close friend of Chris and told TshisaLIVE he was "rocked to the core" by the news of his death.

"He was one of my greatest friends. We were always there for each other. He was part of my delegation when I was getting married, my MC at the wedding, and even helped negotiate lobola. Sometimes when the stresses and pressures of politics overwhelmed me, he would take me out to a soccer match or concert. He was always there for me and would pick up me when I was down. I will miss him. I really feel the pain. I cannot speak much."