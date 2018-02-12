TshisaLIVE

Jack Parow gives it to hater: 'I'm p*** proud to be from South Africa'

12 February 2018 - 07:44 By Jessica Levitt
Jack Parow is proudly South African. End of.
Jack Parow is proudly South African. End of.
Image: Shellly Christians

Afrikaans musician Jack Parow might seem chilled when it comes to creating cool lyrics for his hit songs, but when it comes to defending his country, he has no time for haters.

A posted a tweet from a fake Elon Musk account which shaded US President Donald Trump. Although fake, the reply from the account has gone viral with many retaliating that Musk's recent Falcon Heavy achievement was done by someone from a 'shithole' country.

One of Jack's fans, however, didn't think being from South Africa was anything to be proud of.

"Nie rerig iets om oor trots te wees nie." (Not really something to be proud of)

Jack quickly replied, giving the guy a piece of his mind.

Jack Parow responds to tweet.
Jack Parow responds to tweet.
Image: Instagram

Most read

  1. Chicco on Senzo's death: I am not buying the story about the robbery TshisaLIVE
  2. Polygamist Musa says MaYeni asked for divorce because she 'isn't happy' TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad: SA is sensitive about Senzo Meyiwa TshisaLIVE
  4. Longwe Twala speaks out on Senzo: How could I murder my goalkeeper? TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

No survivors in Russian plane crash -reports
‘We know you want closure on the Zuma matter’: Ramaphosa at Mandela celebration
X