SNAPS: Inside Nandi Madida's New York Fashion Week debut

Nandi Madida showcased her ready-to-wear New York Fashion Week Colour line at New York Fashion Week over the weekend.

In collaboration with designer Josh Patron, the collection is dominated by bold patterns and colour for Autumn/Winter 2018.

"So proud of the designers @lvejosh @lani_laneh @bespoke_kentse I remember us collaborating on the designs and thoroughly enjoying the process. I’m so proud of you guys," she wrote on Instagram.

She said being showcased around the world is "incredible" and that this "is only the beginning."

Take a look at some snaps.