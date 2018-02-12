TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Inside Nandi Madida's New York Fashion Week debut

12 February 2018 - 08:09 By Jessica Levitt
Nandi Madida at New York Fashion Week.
Nandi Madida at New York Fashion Week.
Image: Instagram

Nandi Madida showcased her ready-to-wear New York Fashion Week Colour line at New York Fashion Week over the weekend.

In collaboration with designer Josh Patron, the collection is dominated by bold patterns and colour for Autumn/Winter 2018.

"So proud of the designers @lvejosh @lani_laneh @bespoke_kentse I remember us collaborating on the designs and thoroughly enjoying the process. I’m so proud of you guys," she wrote on Instagram.

She said being showcased around the world is "incredible" and that this "is only the beginning."

Take a look at some snaps.

How we say “Now listen here.” . . #nyfw #COLOUR #BedooWigs #tourismKZN

A post shared by nandi_madida (@nandi_madida) on

Zodwa Wabantu is smitten but won't talk marriage

Even though Zodwa Wabantu keeps posting "loved up" pictures of her and and bae, the dancer has told TshisaLIVE that she's totally smitten however ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

DJ Zinhle on being overwhelmed: I thought I was going to die at one point

Balancing a massive music career with several business ventures, a TV reality show and moving into a new house left DJ Zinhle feeling overwhelmed and ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Inside Chris Matshaba's cancer battles: He tried his best to hide his pain

Former Motsweding FM radio presenter Chris Matshaba died on Saturday afternoon after losing his lengthy battle with cancer, just six months before ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chicco on Senzo's death: I am not buying the story about the robbery TshisaLIVE
  2. Polygamist Musa says MaYeni asked for divorce because she 'isn't happy' TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad: SA is sensitive about Senzo Meyiwa TshisaLIVE
  4. Longwe Twala speaks out on Senzo: How could I murder my goalkeeper? TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

No survivors in Russian plane crash -reports
‘We know you want closure on the Zuma matter’: Ramaphosa at Mandela celebration
X