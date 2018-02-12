Trevor Noah bags SuperSoul Sunday interview with Oprah
12 February 2018 - 08:20
There is no end to the levels that Trevor Noah keeps on dishing up.
The host of The Daily Show announced over the weekend that he was part of Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations recently.
Oprah hosted the show in front of a live audience at the Apollo Theater in New York.
Oprah sat down with Salma Hayek, Jordan Peele and Trevor Noah for the conversation.
Daily Mail reports she chatted to Trevor about his memoir and the political climate in the US.
The show will air on February 27 on the Oprah Winfrey Network.
Halala.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE