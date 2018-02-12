TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Demi-Leigh rocks the ramp at New York Fashion Week

12 February 2018 - 06:00 By Jessica Levitt
Demi-Leigh walking the ramp at NYFW.
Demi-Leigh walking the ramp at NYFW.
Image: Instagram

Our very own Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, rocked the ramp at New York Fashion Week over the weekend.

She was part of the Sherri Hill show and joined models as they showed off the designers latest collection.

Demi has been the envy of many fashionistas as she spent the weekend front row at most of the shows.

The beauty queen has been surrounded by designers, stylists and hair and make-up teams making sure she looks her best.

And damn, did she.

The universe suits ya, Dems.

Started #NYFW day two off with @danliudesign 🌸🍃

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

#NYFW day one💥 👗 @bibhumohapatra 📸 @selwyn.ramos

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

Heavy K opens up about meeting the love of his life and pending nuptials

It seems Heavy K is on a winning streak, having produced multiple hits, bought his father a house and is getting ready marry the mother of his ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

I saw it coming - AB Crazy on Cashtime demise

Rapper AB Crazy may have left record label Cashtime several years before it basically shut up shop and stopped producing new music, but the star ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Asanda Mqiki is finally shining the light on her own magic

Jazz vocalist Asanda Mqiki has always been a regular feature on other people's music, but now her debut album is finally ready. The 30-year-old ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Skolopad: SA is sensitive about Senzo Meyiwa

After having the wrath of Twitter fall down on her for trying to enter the discussion around Senzo Meyiwa's unsolved murder, Skolopad has come out to ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Chicco on Senzo's death: I am not buying the story about the robbery TshisaLIVE
  2. Polygamist Musa says MaYeni asked for divorce because she 'isn't happy' TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad: SA is sensitive about Senzo Meyiwa TshisaLIVE
  4. Longwe Twala speaks out on Senzo: How could I murder my goalkeeper? TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

No survivors in Russian plane crash -reports
‘We know you want closure on the Zuma matter’: Ramaphosa at Mandela celebration
X