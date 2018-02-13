Fans tell AKA to move on from Bonang after another heartbreak post
Poor AKA can't even use his social media pages to muse about lost love without fans telling him to build a bridge and get over it.
A week after being mocked for his heartbreak, the rapper's split from Bonang once again became a topic of conversation on his page after he posted a lyric from Kanye West about drinking away your pain.
The plan was to drink until the pain over, but what's worse? The pain or the hangover?— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 12, 2018
While posting heartfelt and relatable lyrics is often a vital part of healing from a heartbreak, fans were not having any of it. Besides weighing in with their thoughts on the message, they also advised AKA to move on.
They made their points through memes and hilarious comments.
Can you grow up already, I mean you left Zinhle with a child so grow up mxx, re ta tenwa ke selelo sa ditedu— Noks babe (@nono4o) February 13, 2018
@bonang_m YOU SEE WHAT YOU DID TO MY NIKKA?? pic.twitter.com/qG5SRJsdpB— LubabaloQamata (@Lubar_q) February 13, 2018
Responding to the teasing he often got on social media over the split, AKA said he was a human being and should be treated as such.
"The problem with Twitter is that people think celebs are some sort of robots here to serve the public. Sit with your keypads at your fingers and try to embarrass us then cry foul when we react. Well, I'm not one of those celebs. I'm a real person. Not a bot. I'm not just data," he wrote in a post last week.
