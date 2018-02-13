I hope his mother is a Gupta - Skeem Saam fans pray for a silver lining for Leshole
After a series of really bad events, Skeem Saam fans have stopped their planned "boycott" of the show in hope that one of their favourite characters, Leshole Mabitsela, will finally be given a break.
From getting shot to missing job opportunities, Leshole has been going through the most for the last week and a bit. It got so bad at one point, Skeem Saam fans on social media threatened to boycott the show until the soapie's writers stopped "abusing" the character.
While Twitter protesters were making their picket signs and typing up their letters of demand, the show's writers hinted that Leshole's bad luck might be coming to an end, with the arrival of his mother.
Although not much is known about her at the moment, fans couldn't help but speculate that she might be rich and be able to bring some hope to Leshole's life.
They flooded social media with memes and messages praying for the miracle.
#SkeemSaam Finnaly,Hope Mmago Lešhole is loaded so that she can help him— Villageboy (@TTtshepoS) February 12, 2018
Honestly if the producers of #SkeemSaam don’t make Leshole rich by the end of this year I’m not paying TV license pic.twitter.com/8m8H8LOfav— 👑 (@Londi_Gatsheni) February 12, 2018
#SkeemSaam— Stephano•¤•Dimera™ (@Thabzine) February 12, 2018
What if Leshole's Mother is Duduzani's Mother?? pic.twitter.com/AQYuGQtoP2
#SkeemSaam— nthabiseng (@nthaxx) February 12, 2018
What if mama Leshole o rich??and there's finally a happy ending for Leshole??
#SkeemSaam Leshole ,Let's hope after Finding his mother...things will be fine an smooth. pic.twitter.com/itRaIpAcAt— #Collirise (@CNtiyiso) February 12, 2018
If they want to bring mmago Leshole ko #SkeemSaam she must be rich enough to pay that operation— G L O R Y ❤ H A B O (@glorychakido) February 12, 2018
Dear @SkeemSaam3— ✌Dudemeister✌ (@sibonise101) February 12, 2018
We are very disappointed in the way you treat our Leshole, therefore we don't ask but rather command you to make Leshole the richest of them all. Even if y'all pull the R14 mil scam by NSFAS we don't care, we just want Leshole to be rich
Thank you#SkeemSaam
Actor Thabo Mkhabela, who plays Leshole on the soapie, told TshisaLIVE that he felt sorry for his character and hoped things would turn around for him soon.
"He really was given a rough deal. Whenever he tries to do something right, it just goes wrong. It is an exciting character to play."
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE