TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau on heartbreak: It's really tough

13 February 2018 - 09:56 By Kyle Zeeman
Khany has opened up about her split from Tebogo.
Khany has opened up about her split from Tebogo.
Image: Via Instagram

A month after Mzansi was left shook by the news that Khanyi and her bae Tebogo had called it quits, Khanyi has broken her silence and opened up about the pain and confusion she felt in the aftermath of the split.

Speaking to Metro FM's DJ Fresh on Tuesday, Khanyi admitted that she was still struggling with the breakup and had moments where she felt fine and moments where she wasn't.

"I don't know where I am right now. Every day is different. There are days where I call him and I'll say something. There are days where I'll call and hate it. There are days where I think it (the breakup) was the best thing. So, I don't know where I am."

Despite being together for nine years, Khanyi said felt the pair had broken up long ago and were just "fighting the physical'' before they decided to make it official.

The pair announced their split in January, with Khanyi writing: "Today I made peace with a battle that I have lost. I have accepted defeat. My greatest fear and my greatest loss... letting go of the man I gave my heart too Edward Billion (Tebogo)." A few days later Tebogo shared a video of the two, with the simple caption: "I lost my best friend and my world".

The pair were spotted together for the first time two weeks ago at a theatre show in Johannesburg. A meeting that Khanyi admitted led to the pair relapsing.

"It was a relapse. The first time was at the play and that was when there was the 'zing-zing' for the first time in a long time. Do I look away? Do I greet? And then you have this white lady going: 'Can I please have a picture?' After the picture, it's like: 'You still look great,' and I was like: 'Thanks'. Then you shame walking in the morning going: 'why?'"

The pair were spotted again in a post uploaded by Kuli Roberts on social media this past weekend.

@khanyimbau 😍

A post shared by Kuli Roberts (@kuliroberts) on

Khanyi said that despite the relapse, she was trying to be strong.

"It is tough! I am not going to give you a movie and say, like Bridget Jones, that you go to India for four days and you are strong. There are days where you remember all the bad things and you are like 'actually, I'm good'. There are other times where you are like; 'Oh! I'm not good'.

She said she is in a better space at the moment and counting her blessings, but teased that she may be on the lookout for a new bae at a Valentine's Day event she was going to on Wednesday.

'I felt I made bad choices in my life'- 7de Laan's Aggie on overcoming doubt

7de Laan actress Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela has, like many of us, faced doubt and feelings of being overwhelmed, including moments where she found ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Distruction Boyz on Omunye 'theft': We're not going to stop playing it, it's our song

Distruction Boyz have maintained their innocence in the face of a forensic copyright investigation reports which concluded the track was stolen, ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Chicco Twala lambastes Fikile Mbalula - 'He thinks he is Madonna, he is useless'

Music veteran Chicco Twala has attacked Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his handling of the murder investigation of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chicco Twala lambastes Fikile Mbalula - 'He thinks he is Madonna, he is useless' TshisaLIVE
  2. Haaibo! Investigation finds Omunye was 'stolen' - report TshisaLIVE
  3. Chicco on Senzo's death: I am not buying the story about the robbery TshisaLIVE
  4. Polygamist Musa says MaYeni asked for divorce because she 'isn't happy' TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Chris Matshaba's cancer battles: He tried his best to hide his pain TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
VIDEO REPORT: Henri van Breda returns for closing arguments in triple-murder ...
X