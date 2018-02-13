Khanyi Mbau on heartbreak: It's really tough
A month after Mzansi was left shook by the news that Khanyi and her bae Tebogo had called it quits, Khanyi has broken her silence and opened up about the pain and confusion she felt in the aftermath of the split.
Speaking to Metro FM's DJ Fresh on Tuesday, Khanyi admitted that she was still struggling with the breakup and had moments where she felt fine and moments where she wasn't.
"I don't know where I am right now. Every day is different. There are days where I call him and I'll say something. There are days where I'll call and hate it. There are days where I think it (the breakup) was the best thing. So, I don't know where I am."
Despite being together for nine years, Khanyi said felt the pair had broken up long ago and were just "fighting the physical'' before they decided to make it official.
The pair announced their split in January, with Khanyi writing: "Today I made peace with a battle that I have lost. I have accepted defeat. My greatest fear and my greatest loss... letting go of the man I gave my heart too Edward Billion (Tebogo)." A few days later Tebogo shared a video of the two, with the simple caption: "I lost my best friend and my world".
The pair were spotted together for the first time two weeks ago at a theatre show in Johannesburg. A meeting that Khanyi admitted led to the pair relapsing.
Miss @MbauReload and @EdwardBillion_ looking absolutely stunning #ColorPurpleSA #OpeningNight pic.twitter.com/pR1hviovnM— Joburg Theatre (@joburgtheatre) February 4, 2018
"It was a relapse. The first time was at the play and that was when there was the 'zing-zing' for the first time in a long time. Do I look away? Do I greet? And then you have this white lady going: 'Can I please have a picture?' After the picture, it's like: 'You still look great,' and I was like: 'Thanks'. Then you shame walking in the morning going: 'why?'"
The pair were spotted again in a post uploaded by Kuli Roberts on social media this past weekend.
Khanyi said that despite the relapse, she was trying to be strong.
"It is tough! I am not going to give you a movie and say, like Bridget Jones, that you go to India for four days and you are strong. There are days where you remember all the bad things and you are like 'actually, I'm good'. There are other times where you are like; 'Oh! I'm not good'.
She said she is in a better space at the moment and counting her blessings, but teased that she may be on the lookout for a new bae at a Valentine's Day event she was going to on Wednesday.
